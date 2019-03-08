In honor of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, the Three Rivers Public Health Department and Methodist Fremont Health are partnering to provide free test kits to area residents throughout the month of March.
According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in men and women, and is expected to cause approximately 51,000 deaths during 2019.
Free colon cancer screening kits can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department for men and women ages 50-74 that reside in Dodge, Saunders or Washington County.
Additional kit pick-up locations include Wahoo Public Library, Ashland Public Library, and the Washington County Extension Office in Blair. More information about the colon cancer test is available by calling Three Rivers at 402-727-5396 or visiting www.threeriverspublichealth.org.
According to Three Rivers, the tests can be done in the comfort of one’s home and are recommended to be performed once a year between regular screening colonoscopies for those 50 and over.
When it comes to fighting colon cancer specifically, regular screenings are particularly important says Great Plains Colon Cancer Task Force Director of Communications Kelli Sweet.
“Colon cancer is unique in that it is one of the few cancers where you can actually be a pre-vivor, meaning through a colonoscopy they can remove a polyp before it becomes cancerous,” Sweet said. “It is huge in this arena to try and catch it before stage three, or stage four, where it is much more difficult to treat.”
According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer affects all racial and ethnic groups and is most common in people ages 50 and older. Those at higher risk may include those who are African American, those who smoke, and those with a family history of colorectal cancer.
Three Rivers also offers these tips to help prevent colorectal cancer:
- Get screened starting at age 50.
- Encourage your family members and friends over age 50 to get screened.
- Quit smoking and stay away from secondhand smoke.
- Get plenty of physical activity and eat healthy.