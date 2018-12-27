Fremont residents looking to have a little family fun over the holiday break will have the opportunity to hit the ice at Sidner Ice Arena during several upcoming FREEmont Community Skating events.
“We have these activities to give kids options so they don’t have to just sit at home over winter break and they can get out and participate in activities here in the community,” said Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent.
The community skating events will be held on Dec. 28, Jan. 3 and 4 at Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave., and are free for all Fremont residents to attend.
Admission and skate rentals are free for Fremont residents, while non-Fremont residents can also skate for $5 (YMCA members) or $6 (non-members) — which includes skate rental.
Each FREEmont Community Skate will be held from 1-3 p.m.
Along with the FREEmont Community Skate events, Sidner Ice Arena also will be open on on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Full schedules for Sidner Ice Arena can be found online at www.fremonticearena.com
Classes are full for parks and recreation department activities, such as the movie trip for children at this time.
The Fremont Family YMCA’s main building at 810 N. Lincoln Ave., will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.
It will be closed on New Year’s Day. Sidner Ice Arena will be closed New Year’s Day as well.