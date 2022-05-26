Free Summer Lunch Program begins May 31 in Fremont

The Summer Lunch Program will begin on Tuesday, May 31.
Free meals will be served for ages 1-18 (parents are welcome) from 11:15 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 31 through July 29, at Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., in Fremont.
Registration is not required to eat lunch.
