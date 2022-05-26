 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Summer Lunch Program begins May 31 in Fremont

The Summer Lunch Program will begin on Tuesday, May 31.

Free meals will be served for ages 1-18 (parents are welcome) from 11:15 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 31 through July 29, at Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., in Fremont.

Registration is not required to eat lunch.

