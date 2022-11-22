Free Thanksgiving meal set for Thursday

A popular holiday-time community staple makes its return this week, as the Fremont Area Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be hosted at Midland University.

Pam Nielsen, one of the co-chairpersons for the free meal along with her husband, Albert, said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decades-old community Thanksgiving dinner was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

Now, the event is back for in-person dining, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 24, at the Midland University Dining Hall at 940 E. Ninth Ave. in Fremont.

“The dinner is open to anyone who’d like to come. We have some of the wealthiest people in town attend, and some of the more economically challenged attend,” she said. “It is a chance to talk to others and share camaraderie.”

The dinner is free to all attendees, but Nielsen said a freewill donation to the event is greatly appreciated. The dinner is staffed by almost 100 volunteers and is funded by a range of businesses and organizations in Dodge County, she added.

“Banks contribute (funds), different restaurants contribute, local residents contribute. We don’t have enough to pay for everything, so a freewill donation is appreciated,” Nielsen explained.

The dinner was started in 1985 by local woman Virginia Anderson, who Nielsen said, rallied together with several friends for a joint meal. The first few meals were hosted at the Fremont City Auditorium before officials from St. Patrick’s Catholic Church stepped in, cooking meals at the church and delivering them to the auditorium.

Nielsen said in the early 1990s, the dinner shifted to the dining hall at Midland University where it has been hosted ever since.

About 1,000 people are expected for the dinner, which will feature a main course of ham, along with side dishes of yams, dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans and assorted desserts.

“This year, unfortunately, we don’t have turkey – we’ll be serving ham,” Nielsen said. “We would have had to have 70 to 80 whole turkeys to feed that many people. We just didn’t have the manpower or time to cook them all.”

While many disadvantaged families and individuals benefit from the meal, the event is not necessarily about helping those in need at the holidays, Nielsen said. One of the main goals is community unity and camaraderie, she noted.

“I know it has been missed (the past two years),” she added. “I’m sure the public was disappointed the past two years. In 2021, the Three Rivers Public Health Department recommended we not have it. In 2020, obviously it was impossible to host the dinner. I know it has been missed.”

The dinner is only available for in-person dining, Nielsen stressed, and no take-out meals will be allowed. Those who do attend the dinner can arrive before 11:30 a.m. and get a seat at a table, then enter line for the meal at 11:30 a.m. The final dishes will be served at 1:30 p.m.

Nielsen said anyone who would like to volunteer is welcome, however, she recommended contacting her at 402-720-2859 to get details before showing up.