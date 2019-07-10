Free-of-charge tickets will be required to enter the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit when it comes to Nebraska for the first time ever as part of the John C. Fremont Days festivities this weekend.
Due to overwhelming community response, and in an effort to cut down the time waiting in line, hourly tickets will be required to enter the exhibit which will be open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 12 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.
The tickets are free of charge and will be printed with hourly assigned visit times. The tickets can be picked up at the Information Booth located in the middle of John C. Fremont Park. There are 100 tickets available for each hour, as around 100 people can go through the exhibit in an hour. Final tours begin 15 minutes before closing time.
Tickets will be available beginning at approximately 1 p.m. on Friday following the John C. Fremont Days opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m.
Individuals can get up to six tickets for their group and can request an approximate tour time. Tours last approximately 20 minutes and include 25 people per tour.
Individuals and groups are asked to arrive at the exhibit 10 minutes before their scheduled tour time.
“We didn’t want to have people standing in line for three or four hours, so with the tickets, we can get people in within an hour,” Tracy Kaiser, JCF Days board member, said. “With the hot weather that is expected we wanted to limit time standing in line and keeping people from enjoying the other things going on at John C. Fremont Days.”
This is the first time the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit has traveled to Nebraska.
The unit features everything from World Trade Center steel and an aluminum façade to audiotapes of firefighters battling the fire. It also includes items like a panel of a firetruck and a golf ball found in the rubble.
The tours, free and open to the public, are conducted by firefighters who were eyewitnesses to history and able to share their perspective on what happened that day and thereafter.
“I don’t think there is an exhibit like it in the nation and I think it will be a great educational tool for those that were not alive during 9/11 and just hearing those firemen’s personal experiences should be unforgettable,” Kaiser said.
The exhibit will arrive in Fremont on Thursday afternoon with a police and fire honor escort set to leave DC West High School in Valley at 5 p.m.
The exhibit will be escorted down U.S. Highway 275 to Military Avenue where it will arrive at John C. Fremont Park at 8th and Main Streets. The convoy is expected to roll down Military Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
According to Kaiser, the convoy and honor escort will also allow the community to honor local first responders.
“It is a wonderful way for the community to honor local first responders, especially after their sacrifice and dedication during flooding in March,” she said.