Forecasters are expecting over 20 states to experience freezing rain, snow or both this Friday as a large storm travels across the country.
According AccuWeather Global, the multifaceted storm will start with snowfall in the Northwest on Wednesday before worsening as it moves east.
"At this time, we expect many of the major metro areas of the Midwest to face messy commutes both Friday morning and evening," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said in a press release.
Taylor Nicolaisen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley, said the worst part of storm will be across the Missouri River. While Iowa could get 3 to 6 inches of snow, he said the Fremont area will most likely see 1 to 3 inches.
"This isn't a big deal for Nebraskans, but we’re also worried about freezing rain at the same time," he said. "And we could see just a couple hundredths of an inch of freezing rain, but that’s about all you need for trouble."
Nicolaisen said the storm will probably bring light snow to Fremont in the morning, which will turn into an "ugly mess."
"And then when the cold air comes pouring in, then it might switch over to a little snow again," he said.
The storm will also bring wind, the strongest of which will most likely come through Friday evening, Nicolaisen said.
"We're going to be seeing some pretty breezy winds, and so it's just going to kind of be ugly," he said. "And then it also coincides with the commute."
Although it might be too early to alter plans for Friday, Nicolaisen encouraged people to keep an eye out and limit travel for that day.
"We'll be able to hone our numbers a lot better here in the next 24, 36 hours or so [from Tuesday evening]," he said. "We'd just encourage people to make sure you watch the forecast and maybe in the back of your mind have a way to alter your plans if you're trying to do some traveling."
Mark Vyhidal, superintendent of public services for the City of Fremont, said for storms like this Friday's the department makes sure it has enough salt and liquid calcium and that the equipment is working properly.
"Everything's all ready to go," he said. "We've been lucky this year so far and we haven't had much equipment failure, so things have been good."
If a storm does happen, Vyhidal said people need to get their cars off of designated snow routes to avoid towing.
"Because what happens is if they're parked there and we’re plowing a 6-inch snow, and then the next thing we plow their car in, then they want us to come back and reclean it later on," he said. "It's best if they can get their vehicles off the side streets as well."
Vyhidal encouraged all drivers to take it easy while driving this Friday.
"Just allow yourself extra time. It seems like there's been so many accidents around in the area, not just in Fremont," he said. "But there's been a lot of wrecks, and people just need to slow down, just take care."
To view Fremont's snow policy, visit https://www.fremontne.gov/22/Street-Department. For more information on the upcoming storm, visit https://www.weather.gov/oax/.