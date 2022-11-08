Fremong-area calendar of events for Nov. 9-11

Wednesday

St. Croix Hospice Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 9-11 a.m., 3200 E. Elk Ln., Suite 400, Fremont. Everyone is invited to meet the care team and learn about St. Croix Hospice’s work with patients, families and community partners. Light refreshments will be provided.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a special meeting at 7 p.m. All Aerie and Auxiliary members are asked to be present.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos, and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Opening of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The production will continue through Nov. 13. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Veterans Day Dine-In Breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. A free buffet-style breakfast will be served to all veterans and active-duty military members. Free doughnuts and coffee will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members at all Dollar Fresh Market locations on Friday.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School Veterans Day program, 8:05 a.m., Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Logan View Public Schools Veterans Day program, 9 a.m., Logan View High School gym. The event will pay tribute to area veterans.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Veterans Day service, 10 a.m., Cedar Bluffs High School gym. There will be a guest speaker and music by the Wildcat Concert Band. Quilts of Valor will be presented to five local veterans by the Saunders County Quilt Guild. The public is welcome to attend.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Scribner-Snyder Community Schools Veterans Day program, 10 a.m., Scribner-Snyder High School gym. All Scribner-Snyder veterans are invited for coffee and cookies at 9 a.m. in the SSCS Commons. The school and Scribner Chamber of Commerce will be providing a lunch for veterans (with guests) and auxiliary following the program. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling 402-664-2567 or 402-664-2568.

North Bend Central Public Schools Veterans Day program, 10:55 a.m., Tiger Arena, North Bend Central High School. The program will include patriotic songs performed by the NBC band (Ryan Baldwin, director). The program will be presented by the NBC social studies department and members of the American Legion.

Fremont High School Veterans Day program, 11-11:30 a.m., Fremont High School’s Al Bahe Gymnasium. The keynote speaker will be Cpl. Richard Jule (RJ) Riggs.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Trinity Lutheran School Veterans Day program, 1:30-3 p.m., Trinity Lutheran School, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont.

Mead Public Schools Veterans Day program, 2:30 p.m., Mead High School gym. Music will be performed by Mead music students. The program also will include the Color Guard and a guest speaker. Everyone is welcome to attend.

North Bend Central Public Schools K-1 Veterans Day program, 2:30 p.m., North Bend Central Elementary School gym. Cookies and drinks will follow in the lunchroom. All veterans and community members are invited.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Opening reception for “Lost & Forgotten: Images of WWI” exhibit, 5-7 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The event will include unseen photos of World War I, a military vehicle display, WWI artifacts, a poetry reading, hors d’ oeuvres, and drinks. The reception is free and open to the public. A special invite goes out to those who are currently or have been in the Armed Forces to celebrate Veterans Day.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.