Fremont 4-H Expo crowns king and queen during luncheon and coronation ceremony

A new king and queen were crowned during Friday's luncheon and coronation ceremony at the Fremont 4-H Expo.

The communitywide luncheon, which took place at noon in the Christensen Field Main Arena, provided an opportunity for the Fremont 4-H Expo Board to recognize participants in this year's expo, thank sponsors of the event and to crown the 91st annual expo’s king and queen.

Levi Schiller was crowned as king and Brooklyn Reynolds was crowned as queen at the event. Schiller is from Cuming County and Reynolds is from Dodge County.

The pair of Dodge County 4-H’ers were joined in the royal court with four other nominees.

The other nominees for queen included: Ashley Abrahams of Dodge County, Saige Miserez of Cuming County, Alix Nolting of Cuming County and Isabella Ruda of Dodge County.

Schiller was the only candidate in competition to be named king of this year's expo.

Grand Marshal Kevin Prinz also spoke about the importance 4-H has had on his life.

Prinz's connection to 4-H began as a young child working with his uncle at their family farm in West Point.