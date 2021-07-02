Fremont 4-H Expo ready for strong return following COVID-19 hiatus

Planning for this year's Fremont 4-H Expo was like riding a bike for the first time in a year for Kali Agler.
"There's some things that, if you don't do it for a year, you ask yourself: 'How did we do that a couple of years ago?" she said. "But you want to get back going and we're ready to go."
Agler, one of the lead organizers for the expo, is excited to bring the annual event back to Fremont after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The expo will run from July 7-10 at Christensen Field in Fremont. The four-day event will bring in 4-H and FFA exhibitors from several counties, including Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington County.
Agler, who has helped organize the expo for the last four years, said the board came together in April to decide this summer's expo. During that meeting, she said the board gave the green light to begin planning for the return of the event.
"I think after a year of not having it, you know it was a bit of a challenge to get back onto people's calendars and schedules, but we're excited to go after trudging ahead as we come out of the pandemic and into next week," she said.
The majority of the events and exhibits that will take place during next week's expo will mirror that of 2019, according to Agler. She said the only major difference will be the absence of the pancake feed on July 10.
"We're looking to have it be similar to what we had in the past and hopefully that attracts more exhibitors, static exhibits and those who are going to compete in different events," Agler said.
Agler said she doesn't expect to see a decrease in participation for exhibitors looking to compete in livestock shows. She said the biggest question will come in the amount of participation for static exhibits following a drastic downtick in exhibits during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
"They saw a drastic dip in those last year, mainly just because the state fair had different changes where they weren't going to take them out, so people just didn't do as many things," she said.
Jamie Poppe, the coordinator for small animal and static projects for this year's expo, said there are typically around 800 exhibits at each year's expo.
She said county fairs saw the number of static projects decrease last year due to the pandemic. However, she hopes to see that number return to normal as the expo kicks off the summer.
"I'm hoping that they're around the same," Poppe said.
Overall, Agler said she expects to see plenty of 4-H and FFA exhibitors ready to return to the expo.
"As we've gone through the summer, I've got several of my own students that are excited and ready to go next week to kick off the fair season," she said.
Kevin Prinz, vice president of the Dodge County 4-H Agricultural Society Board and grand marshal for this year's expo, said he can clearly see the impact this program has on youth in the area.
“My opinion is that I can tell a kid that’s been involved in a program like 4-H and not,” he told the Tribune in June. “The kids are responsible for taking care of the animals and doing chores every day. I just see more of a responsibility from these kids.”
Poppe said the opportunity to see each exhibitor is something she looks forward to each summer.
"It's just great to see everyone back together and doing things that everyone enjoys and getting the youth to participate with other counties," Poppe said.
For Angler, the beginning of the expo means that a missing piece is finally about to be filled for exhibitors across the area.
"I think was we get into Thursday morning, with all the different shows going on, you can just kind of sit back and smile a little bit because, for me, once I get to next week I'm kind of sailing a little bit," Agler said. "I get to sit back and just kind of enjoy and watch all of the different members that are able to compete."