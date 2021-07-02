Fremont 4-H Expo ready for strong return following COVID-19 hiatus

Planning for this year's Fremont 4-H Expo was like riding a bike for the first time in a year for Kali Agler.

"There's some things that, if you don't do it for a year, you ask yourself: 'How did we do that a couple of years ago?" she said. "But you want to get back going and we're ready to go."

Agler, one of the lead organizers for the expo, is excited to bring the annual event back to Fremont after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expo will run from July 7-10 at Christensen Field in Fremont. The four-day event will bring in 4-H and FFA exhibitors from several counties, including Burt, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington County.

Agler, who has helped organize the expo for the last four years, said the board came together in April to decide this summer's expo. During that meeting, she said the board gave the green light to begin planning for the return of the event.

"I think after a year of not having it, you know it was a bit of a challenge to get back onto people's calendars and schedules, but we're excited to go after trudging ahead as we come out of the pandemic and into next week," she said.