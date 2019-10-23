After she had violated a no-contact rule in her drug court program, Felicia Emerson was still allowed to spin the prize wheel during the hearing.
It was because she had told the truth, a tearful Emerson told people in the District Court courtroom Tuesday afternoon.
“And that’s when I realized it wasn’t so much being sober,” she said. “It was that I needed to change my actions and the way that I was living because I didn’t know how to do that. And that’s what drug court taught me, is how to be appropriate and do the right thing.”
Emerson graduated from the Fremont Adult Drug Court after nearly two years in the program, which held a hearing Tuesday at the Dodge County Courthouse.
Members of the drug court were questioned by Judge Geoffrey Hall. If Hall deemed they had made progress since the last hearing, members could spin a prize wheel and choose from several categories.
State Sen. Lynne Walz was present at the hearing. Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Missel and Dodge County Court Judge Kenneth Vampola also attended.
The drug court program allows for criminal offenders to undergo drug rehabilitation as opposed to incarceration. Emerson’s felony charge was waived during the hearing.
When she first started drug court in November 2017, Emerson said she felt resentful and didn’t want to have someone else control her life.
But after failing a drug test, going to jail and entering treatment, she said it was the best thing that could have happened to her.
“That’s what I needed the most,” Emerson said. “I needed to be taken away from everything, and I needed to work on myself first.”
Hall commended Emerson for her strength throughout the program and healing her relationships with her three sons.
“When I think of you, I think of the leadership that you’ve shown to other people,” he told her. “That is a gift. ... Keep using that strength to your benefit for others.”
Drug Court Coordinator Tim Privitera said the program is driven to provide its participants with the necessary tools to become a successful and productive part of society.
“We’re very proud of Felicia and all of our drug court graduates who have worked extremely hard to overcome their substance issues,” he said. “We see them utilizing the things they’ve learned in treatment, education groups and community-based services to ensure they will strive to live a crime- and substance use-free lifestyle in the future.”
Walz said she attended the event so that she could see these experiences of the drug court members first-hand.
“It’s hard to imagine the feelings and all that goes into what these people are doing to get through drug court,” she said. “I want to make sure that when I am on the floor in the Legislature I can talk about this, and now I can because I’ve experienced it.”