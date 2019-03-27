Fremont After Five Stonecroft Ministries will meet at 6:45 p.m. April 8 in the Midland University Dining Hall, Ninth and Pebble streets.
The theme is “Escaping Life’s Dangers.” Sgt. Ed Watts with the Fremont Police Department will give tips to avoid scams.
Music will be provided by Ken Gaskin.
Scott Gottschalk of Kimball, Minnesota, will speak on “Desperate Moments: The Making of a Transformed Life.” Gottschalk is an adventure speaker who loves riding motorcycles and has done it through 50 states and throughout Mexico and Canada. He is an international agricultural consultant who has crisscrossed all seven continents and 40 countries. He is an author of three books and is married with two grown sons and six grandchildren.
The cost of the buffet dinner is $14. To make a reservation, call Merrilee at 402-721-2827 by April 3. Honoring your reservation is necessary.