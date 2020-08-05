Fremont Airboat Club to host catfish tournament this Sunday

Whether it’s the biggest fish or just the most, fishers in the Fremont area can search the Platte River for catfish during a tournament this weekend.
“This is our first public fishing tournament,” said Eric Hardy, entertainment director for the Fremont Airboat Club. “Our thought is, there’s probably 200 to 300 boats from Columbus to Valley, and nobody has really hosted a fishing tournament this summer.”
The club’s Rod and Reel Fishing Tournament will take place from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday. Check-in will begin at 6 a.m. at the Fremont Airboat Club, 3159 Big Island Road.
The tournament will provide cash prizes for two winners: one with the fish with the largest weight and one with the most fish caught.
The Fremont Airboat Club is a nonprofit that aims to provide resources for safe airboating and the preservation of rivers and wildlife. It hosts boating safety courses for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and events for the Boy Scouts of America.
But after flooding in both 2018 and 2019, it’s been a slow rebuilding process for the club, said Hardy, who has been with the club for more than 15 years.
“We’re a nonprofit organization, so any of the events that we host goes toward what we lost,” he said. “I think we lost more than 40% of the value of our club.”
While the club also hosts two fish frys annually and one wild game feed as fundraisers, Hardy said both summer events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club also has a hog roast with the Husker football games every September.
“However this year, with the unknowns with the football program as well as how many participants we can have at the event, we postponed that,” he said. “We recently thought that we were going to have a band out there and have a benefit for all of the people that were affected from the flood, and that just keeps on getting postponed and postponed.”
The entry fee for the event is $20 per boat, with three participants allowed in a boat. Registration can be done prior to the event or on the day of.
“With the water dropping, our check-in station will likely be hosted right there on our property on the sandbar so that there’s not large gatherings all at the same time,” Hardy said.
Eligible species of catfish for the tournament are channel cats, blue cats and flatheads that are no less than 12 inches. All fishing must be performed from the boat and be done legally by rod and reel, with no set lines or snagging allowed.
Hardy said so far, 15 boats have enlisted in the tournament, and he expects to see anywhere from 60 to 80 people on the Platte River Sunday. The club will also ensure that participants take part in social distancing.
“We encourage them to wear a mask at the event, at the check-in station there at the Fremont Airboat Club, and use hand sanitizer as well,” Hardy said. “There’ll be waivers that’ll need to be signed for liability in the event that something should happen out on the river.”
Hardy said he also expects to see a game warden present at the tournament, as it will follow fishing and boating regulations from the Game and Parks.
With so many airboaters along the Platte River, Hardy said he felt the event was especially important to have and that he was hoping for good weather for a good day of fishing.
“A lot of people didn’t have the vacations that we’re used to, didn’t get to go and spend that time with their family or friends,” he said. “And I think before everybody hopefully goes back to school and gets back in their normal route, we would love to host a tournament and to have a little bit of sportsmanship, as well as competitiveness out there.”
