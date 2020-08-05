Fremont Airboat Club to host catfish tournament this Sunday

While the club also hosts two fish frys annually and one wild game feed as fundraisers, Hardy said both summer events were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club also has a hog roast with the Husker football games every September.

“However this year, with the unknowns with the football program as well as how many participants we can have at the event, we postponed that,” he said. “We recently thought that we were going to have a band out there and have a benefit for all of the people that were affected from the flood, and that just keeps on getting postponed and postponed.”

The entry fee for the event is $20 per boat, with three participants allowed in a boat. Registration can be done prior to the event or on the day of.

“With the water dropping, our check-in station will likely be hosted right there on our property on the sandbar so that there’s not large gatherings all at the same time,” Hardy said.

Eligible species of catfish for the tournament are channel cats, blue cats and flatheads that are no less than 12 inches. All fishing must be performed from the boat and be done legally by rod and reel, with no set lines or snagging allowed.