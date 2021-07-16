Fremont Airport Advisory Committee discusses RFP for airport analysis

Members of the Fremont Airport Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss an upcoming Request for Proposals (RFP) that would allow for a professional review of the airport’s operations.

The RFP will seek professional services to provide a financial analysis of the airport, according to Public Works Director Bill Goedeken. The analysis would examine the airport’s revenue streams, operation costs and look for other revenue-generating sources.

The review would also look at what the airport is charging for its services before returning to present recommendations to the board.

Bid proposals for the analysis, which are estimated to cost anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000, are expected to be returned to the city by Aug. 6, according to a draft copy of the RFP.

“Things we’re talking about like wanting to build new aviation hangers, talking about building an FBO hangar, how do we pay for these?” Goedeken said. “Will, this is what we’re after with this RFP.”

City Administrator Brian Newton said the airport has always been “pretty much self-sufficient,” but costs have risen and hangar leases have remained fixed.