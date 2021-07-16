Fremont Airport Advisory Committee discusses RFP for airport analysis

Members of the Fremont Airport Advisory Committee met Friday to discuss an upcoming Request for Proposals (RFP) that would allow for a professional review of the airport’s operations.
The RFP will seek professional services to provide a financial analysis of the airport, according to Public Works Director Bill Goedeken. The analysis would examine the airport’s revenue streams, operation costs and look for other revenue-generating sources.
The review would also look at what the airport is charging for its services before returning to present recommendations to the board.
Bid proposals for the analysis, which are estimated to cost anywhere between $10,000 and $15,000, are expected to be returned to the city by Aug. 6, according to a draft copy of the RFP.
“Things we’re talking about like wanting to build new aviation hangers, talking about building an FBO hangar, how do we pay for these?” Goedeken said. “Will, this is what we’re after with this RFP.”
City Administrator Brian Newton said the airport has always been “pretty much self-sufficient,” but costs have risen and hangar leases have remained fixed.
“And so we want to build either more hangars or we want to dedicate that service on a loan to the state for the new hangar next to the terminal,” he said. “We don’t have that kind of (capital). And so we’re trying to figure out if we can generate some extra cash. And if we can, how do we do it? So that’s what this analysis will do is come back and say: ‘Hey, here are some suggestions.’”
Board member Bill Dugan said the analysis should be simple enough that the analysis could be completed by a local accountant rather than an outside entity.
“I guess my thought is that it’s not that complicated to figure out the income flow of an airport,” he said. “I mean, there are only so many income sources that are there.”
Newton said the analysis would also include research into competition in markets like Omaha.
“This would be a good opportunity to see where we are with hangar rates,” Newton said.
Jody Sanders, director of finance, said she could run numbers on the airport “all day long,” but would lack the specialized knowledge in the field that an outside entity could provide.
“I don’t know the convenience of where our runways are or how many hangars we need,” she said. “I can figure out how many hangars we need to break even, but what’s going to attract people from Millard or from Omaha’s airport or something like that is out of my expertise. I think you would get a more polished product going this direction.”