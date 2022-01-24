Fremont airport promotes economic development

With construction of a new terminal underway, a local committee hopes the public understands the economic impact Fremont Municipal Airport has on the community.

And that residents realize the need for another structure designed to attract business to Fremont.

“Our airport is definitely the gateway to the community that promotes economic development,” said Eric Johnson, an airport advisory committee member.

Johnson cites a study by the Nebraska Aviation Counts! Team regarding the economic impact the local airport has on the community.

The study indicates that Fremont’s airport generates $10.5 million in goods and services from airport-related activities and supports more than 90 jobs related to airport activities. The payroll from those jobs totals more than $2.6 million.

Local airport services include aircraft maintenance, restoration and rentals, flight training, a fuel depot and hangar rental. Airplanes take off from the local airport to spray crops.

Fremont Aviation is contracted as the fixed base operator and provides various services at the airport owned by the City of Fremont.

The airport in Fremont has a 6,350-foot by 100-foot main runway capable of accommodating corporate jets.

Large corporations such as Costco, Walmart, Menards and Lincoln Premium Poultry fly into the airport. Midland University uses the airport. Taylor & Martin, based at the airport, uses it a lot, Johnson said.

People who fly into Fremont stay in hotels, rent cars and eat at restaurants here.

“It all really adds up into one big impact,” he said.

Johnson cites the importance of an airport in regard to business — especially large companies looking to locate in a certain community — thus bringing jobs to that city.

Former Fremont City Administrator Brian Newton previously summed up the situation.

“Businesses might not locate or stay here without an airport,” he said.

Johnson explained why airports like the one in Fremont is important for businesses.

“You can go to any chamber (of commerce) throughout the state and when any corporate-type business wants to locate in your community, a lot of times, the airport is very important to them,” Johnson said.

Big corporations, not wanting to deal with commercial airline delays, have their own aircraft.

“Large companies, when they look at a community, they want to fly their executives and their staff into the city,” Johnson said. “They don’t want to take a bus. They don’t want to wait on the airlines.”

They don’t want to fly into Omaha or Lincoln and drive a car to Fremont.

“It’s all based on a time-is-money type of formula,” Johnson said. “You can take a large company that has several facilities or branch offices to visit throughout the country. They can fly that (in a corporate plane) in one day as opposed to taking three or four days on the airlines and so it really gets into a time management type thing.”

Johnson noted something else.

“The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has deemed our airport as one of the top airports in the state as far as tying it into the whole aviation system in Nebraska and nationally,” Johnson said.

Fremont’s airport has a decades-old history.

In 1940, John Siems accepted the job of manager of the airport’s fixed base operator. He and his father built a two-stall hangar on an 80-acre stubble field, where the present airport stands.

The current terminal was built in 1964 and is outdated. The facility needs new heating and air conditioning systems and other upgrades. Johnson said the building isn’t handicap accessible.

Work on a new airport terminal is slated for completion in February. The $1.7 million project will be constructed entirely through local funding.

The terminal will include a front area, a lounge where pilots can complete reports and rest, and a conference room. Johnson said community organizations will be able to use the conference room.

Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the city, has said the terminal also will have three unfurnished offices available to be rented out.

During an airport board meeting in 2020, member Bill Dugan made a historic comparison regarding the importance of an airport terminal due to corporate traffic.

“I hope people realize the income and business that it generates and what it does for the community,” Dugan said. “It’s your railroad terminal of 100 years ago, so you’ve got to have it or you don’t exist.”

Board members also have talked about the need for a corporate hangar, which minus fees, was estimated to cost $1.6 million.

Johnson said corporate personnel may spend the night in Fremont and want their aircraft, which can cost between $10 million and $40 million, to be stored.

He previously told the Tribune that a corporate jet flew in for business and landed on the Fremont airport’s runway.

An ice storm occurred and the jet froze to the aircraft parking apron, because there wasn’t a big enough hangar to store it.

“It was here for a week before they could get it thawed out,” Johnson said.

If there had been a hangar that could have housed the jet, it could have left the airport the next day, Johnson said, adding that such situations aren’t good for the community.

Board members also have stressed the importance of having the hangar for a shop and working space for Fremont Aviation, which provides aircraft maintenance and fuel.

Johnson said Fremont Aviation works in a smaller hangar that doesn’t accommodate a lot of corporate aircraft that require their services.

Fremont Aviation President Jim Kjeldgaard also has said there is no room to expand the current maintenance hangar.

He told the Tribune that the maintenance hangar is about ½ mile from the new terminal.

Board members have wondered about possible sources of funding for the corporate hangar.

During a recent meeting, Goedeken said he stands by a board decision to have a corporate hangar, but there is no money for airport projects in the City of Fremont’s Capital Improvement Plan for the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23. The council removed airport projects from the budget for those years.

Kjeldgaard wondered if the city could apply for grants for the airport like it has for other projects.

Johnson said funding sources could include a $700,000 interest-free loan from the hangar loan program through the Nebraska Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics.

He said there could be limited federal aviation funds.

The FAA also is awarding funds to airports via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These funds can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

“We don’t have any idea, yet, if hangars are going to qualify for that or if they’re going to stick with pavement rehabilitation and things like that,” Johnson said.

Johnson pointed out that FAA or Nebraska Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics for airport projects comes from aviation user taxes such as a percentage of aviation fuel sales not local taxes.

In the future, the airport committee would like to see more hangars constructed for smaller aircraft.

“We have a lot of interest from folks who live in West Omaha and surrounding areas that want to locate their airplanes in Fremont, just because of our excellent facilities,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a good FBO (fixed base operator) Fremont Aviation, where a lot of airports aren’t fortunate to have that.”

Funding those hangars would need to come through the state loan program and potentially FAA funds, he said.

Johnson emphasizes the need for updating the airport, which can bring in jobs.

“It ties back to the growth of the community,” he said.

