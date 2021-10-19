Fremont Alliance Church planning fall festival

Fremont Alliance Church will host its Fall Festival inside its building this year.

The event, which is open to the public, is set from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the church at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave.

As in past years, the church will offer free games, inflatables and food for the community.

This year, the church will feature Ohioan David Cain – “The Juggler For Jesus.”

Cain has 20 world records, has worked with Focus on the Family, and with Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He has won 15 gold medals at the International Jugglers’ Association Championships.

He has written nine books about creative ways of sharing the Gospel, and has appeared on television numerous times with his act.

Can will be performing two shows, one at 6 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Event organizers plan to host the event inside and outside of the church property depending on the weather.

Games are planned throughout the building’s main floor with a couple outside to allow for social distancing.

Families also are invited to enter their children’s names in a drawing for two free bikes.

