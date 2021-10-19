 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fremont Alliance Church planning fall festival

  • 0
Fremont Alliance Church fall festival

Mikayla Rhoads, left, talks to Melany Gates during a previous Fall Festival at Fremont Alliance Church. The church is hosting the festival again this year on Oct. 31. 

 Tammy Real-McKeighan; Fremont Tribune

Fremont Alliance Church will host its Fall Festival inside its building this year.

The event, which is open to the public, is set from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31 in the church at 1615 N. Lincoln Ave.

As in past years, the church will offer free games, inflatables and food for the community.

This year, the church will feature Ohioan David Cain – “The Juggler For Jesus.”

Cain has 20 world records, has worked with Focus on the Family, and with Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He has won 15 gold medals at the International Jugglers’ Association Championships.

He has written nine books about creative ways of sharing the Gospel, and has appeared on television numerous times with his act.

Can will be performing two shows, one at 6 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

Event organizers plan to host the event inside and outside of the church property depending on the weather.

Games are planned throughout the building’s main floor with a couple outside to allow for social distancing.

Families also are invited to enter their children’s names in a drawing for two free bikes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police arrest Hooper man

Police arrest Hooper man

At approximately 12:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Nathan R. Carlson, 20, of Hooper was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following…

Man faces assault charge

Man faces assault charge

At approximately 11 p.m., Oct. 13, Lucio Miranda Gomez, 26, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of third degree assault following a disturban…

Police arrest Fremont woman

Police arrest Fremont woman

At approximately 11:15 p.m., Oct. 17, Savannah J. Neill, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were di…

Arrest follows traffic stop

Arrest follows traffic stop

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Oct. 13, Heber O. Martinez Perez, 38, of North Bend was arrested on suspicion of driving without an operator’s lic…

Man arrested after complaint

Man arrested after complaint

At approximately 10:35 a.m., Oct. 17, Lyle L. Kirk, 29, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and distu…

Watch Now: Related Video

New T. rex species was potentially discovered on a family vacation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News