Ben Carey will bring a little of his ministry experience in Germany and Ukraine when he speaks at Fremont Alliance Church.

From Feb. 26 to March 5, the local church will host “Reach Week,” an opportunity for the public to learn about missions work.

“Most people don’t have the opportunity to meet missionaries from overseas,” said the Rev. Matt Parker, FAC associate pastor. “It’s an opportunity to do that.”

Each year, the Christian and Missionary Alliance denomination has a missions emphasis week, which helps connect foreign missions to the local church.

The Fremont church has participated in this for years.

“We as a church believe in reaching up to God, into the church and out into the community and this is an element of reaching out,” Parker said.

Two larger events are planned as part of the week and attendees are asked to sign up by calling the church at 402-721-5180 by Feb. 28 so coordinators know how much food to prepare.

A family dinner, which is free and open to the public, starts at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26 in the church at 1516 N. Lincoln Ave. A Central Asian international worker will speak. The menu includes: chicken, green bean casserole, baked potatoes, fruit salad and ice cream dessert. Children’s program for ages 3 through fourth grade and nursery is available.

In addition, a free international dinner is planned, starting at 6 p.m. Friday, March 3. Carey will speak during that event. The menu includes: lasagna, gelatin salad, lettuce salad and cheesecake. Kids’ conference for ages 3 through fourth grade and nursery will be available.

Other activities, also free and open to the public, include:

Muffins & Missions, 9 a.m. church fellowship hall; 10 a.m. worship service, Sunday, Feb. 26. A Central Asian International Worker will speak.

AWANA, kids and youth ministry, featuring Carey, 6:15 p.m., March 1.

Soup luncheon, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2 in the fellowship hall. Attendees are asked to call the church to sign up. This event will feature Carey as well.

Muffins & Missions, 9 a.m. church fellowship hall; 10 a.m. worship service, Sunday, March 5. Carey will speak.

Parker said Carey and his family have been serving in northeast Germany for 15 years. In their region, many people are learning and hearing about Jesus for the first time.

Some might wonder why missionaries would go to European countries, where Christianity took root centuries ago.

“It’s such an old, traditional religion that the connection between this generation and the generations of the past haven’t connected well. A very small percentage are actually evangelical believers in Europe, but Germany specifically,” Parker said.

The Careys have been working in various projects, such as helping start a church.

They also have been involved in a more recent endeavor.

“Since the Ukraine war broke out, they’ve been going into Ukraine to do relief mission work on the weekends,” Parker said. “It’s a cool ministry.”

Parker hopes the public will attend the events to help gain an understanding and connection to international ministry. He said this will be a time for attendees to hear more stories about Carey’s mission.

More information about the church can be found at fremontalliance.org.