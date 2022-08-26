Fremont Alliance Church to celebrate 90th anniversary

It will be a time to remember.

This Sunday, Fremont Alliance Church is observing its 90th anniversary as part of its fall kickoff.

“This is an opportunity for us as a church to celebrate and remember everything God has done through this church over the last 90 years and look forward to what he has in store for us in the future,” said the Rev. Jeremy Stine, lead pastor.

Activities will begin at the 10 a.m. worship service. Memorabilia and photos from throughout the church’s history will be available for viewing.

Video testimonies during which people share stories and memories from their time at the church will be played during the service.

Lunch will be provided after the service.

Church history indicates Fremont Alliance had its beginnings in the radio ministry of R.R. Brown of the Omaha Gospel Tabernacle.

Fremonter Fred Davis heard the broadcast, went to Omaha and began to take friends to hear the radio speaker.

Evangelistic meetings took place in tents several times during the summers of 1927 and 1928 with R.R. Brown and other evangelists he supplied.

Bible studies and prayer meetings grew out of these events. The first meeting under the auspices of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church took place in August 1928.

On June 23, 1932, believers organized as a church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance.

Land later was purchased and a church built on H Street in Fremont and dedicated in June 1933.

Services were held on a dirt floor with a wood-burning heater at the front. Wood was donated to the church.

The Rev. and Mrs. Dabold received a total of $300 for their first year’s salary along with gifts of food.

Time passed and the congregation bought a building on the corner of Eighth and C streets in April 1951.

Congregants worshiped there until 1963 when the current building was completed at 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Stine said 12 pastors have served the church. Stine’s predecessor, the Rev. Tom Nevius, recently retired after serving the church for 19 years.

Throughout its history, the church has placed an emphasis on missions. It’s hosted a missions week every year. Missionaries have come and shared their stories of faith.

The church has had two successful capital campaigns, which allowed for much remodeling of the building.

It’s offered a preschool that’s approaching its 40th year of ministry. It has a strong AWANA program, where kids come to learn about the Bible, and a vibrant youth group. Brandon Banks has served as youth pastor for four years.

For more than 25 years, the church has hosted its annual fall festival, which has included free children’s games, candy, hot dogs, chips and beverages. More than 1,000 people have come to the church to take part in that event.

Small FAC groups meet to study God’s word, pray and have fellowship. A Christian counseling service has used the FAC building for years.

Nevius served as senior pastor for most of his tenure at the church. The last couple of years, he’s served as associate pastor with Stine serving as lead pastor.

“He’s been a great senior pastor,” Nevius said recently.

Before serving as lead pastor, Stine was the youth pastor from 2008 to 2016 and then associate pastor from 2016 to 2020.

“I think being newer to this role of lead pastor it is humbling to be able to look back at the impact this church has had in so many people’s lives, whether that’s kids or students or adults,” Stine said. “We’re grateful for everything God has done through our church.”

Stine is looking to the future.

“I think I would love to see God continue to do more of what he’s already done,” Stine said. “I would hope that people would find Fremont Alliance to be a place where they can come and be introduced to a relationship with Jesus and be challenged to have a positive impact on their city.”

He and his wife, Sarah, have been longtime church members.

“We love the people,” Stine said. “Fantastic people. We love the time we get to spend with them.”