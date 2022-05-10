Fremont Antique Car Club cruise is Sunday, May 15

Gary Morris is offering an opportunity for the public to go for a Sunday drive.

And one that will benefit a good cause at the same time.

Morris is a member of the Fremont Antique Car Club, which will host its charity cruise on Sunday.

Registration starts at 12:30 p.m., in the Rosenbauer Aerials parking lot, at 870 S. Broad St., in Fremont.

The cruise starts, rain or shine, at 1 p.m.

Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. People need not have a classic car or motorcycle to participate.

Cost is $10 per ticket.

From Rosenbauer Aerials, the approximately 75-mile cruise will extend to the Red Zone Bar in Colon. The second stop will be at the Acapulco Mexican Restaurant in the old keno building in Wahoo.

From there, the route goes to the Wild Ride Bar in Prague, then to the Bottom Road in Morse Bluff with the last stop at L.A. Fireproof Door in downtown Fremont.

Participants spend time at each stop during which they can talk and buy their own refreshments.

Prizes will be awarded during and after the cruise.

First, second and third place awards and prizes will be presented, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the patio area of L.A. Fireproof Door.

Participants also can have a meal together at the restaurant. Participants will purchase their own meals.

Proceeds will go to the Fremont chapter of the Tom Osborne TeamMates Mentoring Program.

“Last year, we made about $1,300 that we donated to two charities,” said Morris, a club member. “This year, it would be nice to have a good donation to the mentoring program.”

Morris believes the cruise will provide attendees a chance to meet new people and enjoy a scenic ride. Morris noted that participants need not be good navigators to take part in the event. They can pick another participant to follow along the route.

Participants also will receive a paper map of the route.

For more information, call 402-719-5594.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.