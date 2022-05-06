 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Antique Car Club's weekly cruise-ins set to begin May 12

Fremont Antique Car Club Cruise-In

The Fremont Antique Car Club's weekly cruise-ins will begin Thursday, May 12, at John C. Fremont Park. Participants will meet from 6-8 p.m. The event will occur weekly on Thursdays through Sept. 29.   

 Courtesy photo

Beginning Thursday, May 12, the Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring a “Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park” from 6: p.m. until 8: p.m. This will occur weekly on Thursdays through Sept. 29.

All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles.

For more information, visit the Fremont Antique Car Club’s Facebook page.

