Fremont Antique Car Club's weekly cruise-ins set to begin May 12

Beginning Thursday, May 12, the Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring a “Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park” from 6: p.m. until 8: p.m. This will occur weekly on Thursdays through Sept. 29.
All cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles.
For more information, visit the Fremont Antique Car Club’s Facebook page.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
