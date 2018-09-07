The Annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is planned for Sept. 22 in the Midland University Wikert Event Center, 940 E. Ninth St.
Registration is at 9 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration is hosting the event.
Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia among older adults.
It involves parts of the brain that control memory and language.
Although not a normal part of aging, the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease increases with age. However, people younger than 65 can develop the disease as well.
Sixty percent of the monies raised from this event will be donated directly to institutions conducting cutting-edge research in Alzheimer’s disease.
The remaining 40 percent will be given as grants to support caregiver education and programming in the Fremont area.
For more information on how to donate, to participate, to help or any questions related to the event, contact Riley Faulkner at 402-721-1616 or Mary Atkinson at 402-753-2078.