The Fremont Area Antique Car Club will be hosting a Cruise-In to John C. Fremont Park from 6-8 p.m. (weather permitting) every Thursday through Sept. 28 at John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, in Fremont.

Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome.

Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.