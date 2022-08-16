Fremont Area Art Association gallery featuring tattoo art exhibit

It was his day off, but tattoo artist Jeff Shuster had an important job.

About a dozen people from all over the country were coming to Redemption Tattoo in Fremont. They were in town for a man’s funeral and each one wanted to get the same tattoo in his memory.

Shuster worked about nine or 10 hours tattooing a Harley Davidson motorcycle symbol on each person. Instead of the Harley Davidson name, the tattoo featured the name of the man who’d died, along with his dates of birth and death.

This month, the Fremont Area Art Association (FAAA) is hosting an exhibit, featuring the talent of tattoo artists. Pictures in the Dugan Gallery of the downtown FAAA building depict the variety and intricate detail of pictures, which become permanent art that people carry with them wherever they go.

FAAA Executive Director Lindi Janulewicz said the exhibit, called “Tattoo Art,” includes about 40 pieces. Some are framed artwork. Some are 3-D.

Altogether, the exhibit features the artwork of Redemption and Eternal Tattoo and Body Piercing studios in Fremont.

Several people attended a recent Friday night artists’ reception at Gallery 92 West, where they could meet Shuster, who co-owns Redemption.

“The reception was very well-attended and we were delighted that lots of family and friends could come and support the artists,” Janulewicz said.

During the evening, Shuster conducted a question and answer session.

Shuster was able to tell guests that the neck is a popular choice for tattoos, but also one of the most difficult places for the artist to tattoo.

The bicep is an easier place to tattoo, because it’s flat and people tend to tolerate the process well. Women often want tattoos on their feet, but that tends to be a very sensitive place.

Plans are to have Shuster and Aaron Beaudette, owner of Eternal Tattoo, talk about their work and some history of tattooing during the Third Thursday Lunch and Learn. The event starts at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, in the FAAA building at 92 W. Sixth St.

The artists also will talk about antique versus modern tattoo machines so attendees can learn how the technology has evolved.

Cost for event is $15 per person. Those who’d like to attend can RSVP online at 92west.org or by calling the gallery at 402 721-7779. Attendees need to call by the end of the day on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Janulewicz expressed appreciation for the artists and the FAAA’s latest exhibit.

“I am pleased that our gallery can display lots of different kinds of art and I think sometimes tattoo art is overlooked,” Janulewicz said. “I’m pleased to shine a spotlight on the true talent that these artist possess, because they’re working with a difficult medium on a difficult canvas and they are able to translate clients’ wishes into images that they wear and live with for their entire life.”

She noted something else.

“I think that’s pretty incredible that they’re able to interpret those wishes and stories and life events into an image so beautifully,” Janulewicz said.

There’s often a story behind a tattoo.

“I think it’s very, very interesting how we can walk by someone and not have any idea what that image means to that person,” Janulewicz said. “It could be a memory. It could be a tribute. It could be homage to something they’ve gone through in their life and that they never want to forget.”

Shuster recalls the hours he spent tattooing people who came for the man’s funeral. Most of those getting one of the memorial tattoos were guys. A couple girls also got one of the matching tattoos.

He worked on his day off, because it was the only day the individuals could get the tattoo, and is glad he was able to help.

Shuster appreciated the camaraderie among the people getting the tattoos.

Janulewicz shared her respect for the tattoo artists.

“I think it’s sometimes overlooked that these artists are sometimes doing things for people to help them cope and I think that’s really admirable,” she said.

The show is scheduled to be in the gallery for the rest of the month. Gallery hours are 1-4 p.m., Tuesdays-Sundays.