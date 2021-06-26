Fremont Area Art Association has exhibitions, shows planned

The Fremont Area Art Association will have two exhibitions on display in July and is now accepting entrees for a pandemic-themed art show.

Next month, the Hinds Gallery will feature the indigenous art of Steve Tamayo, a traditional Sicangu Lakota artist from South Dakota. His work was previously on display last July while the gallery was open part time.

“The pandemic was kind of in more full force, so not many people got to come out and see the exhibit,” FAAA Executive Director Angie Olson said. “So we offered him to do July 2021 as well, and so we are so happy that he accepted and that he’ll be here again.”

Now living on the Rosebud Reservation, Tamayo leads study groups and travels across the country to teach and study methods of artifact construction and preservation.

“Steve is very passionate about what he does and the message that he shares, and so he’s very excited,” Olson said. “He’s always excited to share his message, however that takes form.”

In the Dugan Gallery, the work of local artist Sue Wilcynski will be on display. She has more than 30 years of experience in painting with watercolor.