Fremont Area Art Association has exhibitions, shows planned

The Fremont Area Art Association will have two exhibitions on display in July and is now accepting entrees for a pandemic-themed art show.
Next month, the Hinds Gallery will feature the indigenous art of Steve Tamayo, a traditional Sicangu Lakota artist from South Dakota. His work was previously on display last July while the gallery was open part time.
“The pandemic was kind of in more full force, so not many people got to come out and see the exhibit,” FAAA Executive Director Angie Olson said. “So we offered him to do July 2021 as well, and so we are so happy that he accepted and that he’ll be here again.”
Now living on the Rosebud Reservation, Tamayo leads study groups and travels across the country to teach and study methods of artifact construction and preservation.
“Steve is very passionate about what he does and the message that he shares, and so he’s very excited,” Olson said. “He’s always excited to share his message, however that takes form.”
In the Dugan Gallery, the work of local artist Sue Wilcynski will be on display. She has more than 30 years of experience in painting with watercolor.
“She’s one of these artists that every time she sees something new, she wants to try it,” Olson said. “So that prompted her to try other things like sculpting and making pottery pieces and acrylic pour painting, jewelry making, working with glass and all of that.”
Both artists with have a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 9. Additionally, Tamayo will lead a workshop at Hinds Gallery from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
FAAA is also now taking applications for its “Pandemic” Juried Exhibit, which will be on display from Aug. 3 to Sept. 26. Artists can submit up to two pieces created during the COVID-19 pandemic to the exhibit.
With this show, Olson said she’s hoping the pieces will show others how the pandemic affected the artist and their creative work. In talking to artists at the gallery, she said many have either been unable to create, have tried new things or put more time or depth into their work.
“So it’s been a big range from artists as to how the pandemic affected their work,” she said. “In this particular show, we hope to capture that variety and the different ways that it’s affected artists.”
With the pandemic’s affects on artists, Olson said she was reminded of Nancy Roberts, who showcased her oceanscapes at the gallery in 2020. As Roberts was unable to travel during the pandemic, Olson said her artwork was therapeutic for her.
“It takes on all different levels for people, and we just want to see their interpretation because art helps makes sense of the world around us, and that’s what we’re here to share with our community,” she said.
Both FAAA members and non-members can sign up and see size requirements at 92west.org/2021-pandemic-show.html. The cost to register a piece is $15, or $20 for two, and they must be dropped off 1-4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, or Sunday, Aug. 1.
“We are asking that all artworks have a statement to go along with it that we can hang along with the piece that sort of discusses the theme,” Olson said.
The artwork will be judged by Telagio Baptista, a watercolor artist from Omaha. Selected artists will have the opportunity to win cash prizes.
With so much in the pipeline for FAAA, Olson said she’s looking forward to the future.
“We have just a ton of classes coming up, including some for young kids, some for you tweens/teens and adult classes,” she said. “So we’re just getting back to normal and full steam ahead.”