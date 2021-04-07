Fremont Area Art Association holding local competition, abstract art exhibits in April

Members of both ANAC and FAAA can enter up to three pieces of art into the show. The show’s winning artwork, judged on Monday by Amy Tomasevicz, will then go on to the state conference later this year.

“Now this year because of COVID, there won’t be a traveling statewide exhibition, but it will be virtual,” Olson said. “And then also on Friday at 6 p.m., we’re doing a Facebook Live on our website to announce the winners of our organization.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the exhibits, Olson said the gallery will offer virtual tours, as well as scheduled tours within the building.

“These are both two just tremendous shows, and so via our social media, there’s opportunities to schedule a time between 1 and 4 Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday to come in and see the shows,” she said.

Gallery 92 West is also in the process of reopening its doors, which will begin once the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial for Dodge County remains at or below 2.0 for at least two weeks.

“We’ve been kind of hovering at that 2.14, so we’re still in that orange and hoping to get to yellow soon,” Olson said. “But a month ago, we really thought that that would be April when we hit that, and we haven’t yet.”