Fremont Area Art Association holding local competition, abstract art exhibits in April

From abstract art to local creations, the Fremont Area Art Association has a lot going on this month.
This April, Gallery 92 West at 92 W. Sixth St. will showcase the Sheldon Statewide exhibition in its Hinds Gallery and entries in the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs Selection Show in its Dugan Gallery.
Sheldon Statewide is an annual traveling exhibit established in 1987 by the Sheldon Museum of Art in Lincoln.
This year’s exhibit is “Compact Rhythms,” which has artists using abstract methods to make sense of their environment, FAAA Executive Director Angie Olson said.
“We didn’t choose the collection, but I think that this particular show really translates well to this odd year that we’ve had, because in these pieces, they’re using these abstract forms to just make sense of what’s around them,” she said. “And I think we’ve all been kind of doing that in our own ways this past year or so.”
Gallery 92 West will showcase the pieces of art until April 26. Featured artists include Joseph Albers, Grace Hartigan, Alfred Henry Maurer, Joan Mitchell, Corita Kent, Seong Moy and Sylvia Wald.
With the ANAC Selection Show, the gallery is showcasing more than 60 pieces of art from 26 local artists.
“Nebraska is actually the only state that has a statewide art club, which is ANAC,” Olson said. “So that’s pretty unusual and kind of cool for our state.”
Members of both ANAC and FAAA can enter up to three pieces of art into the show. The show’s winning artwork, judged on Monday by Amy Tomasevicz, will then go on to the state conference later this year.
“Now this year because of COVID, there won’t be a traveling statewide exhibition, but it will be virtual,” Olson said. “And then also on Friday at 6 p.m., we’re doing a Facebook Live on our website to announce the winners of our organization.”
For the exhibits, Olson said the gallery will offer virtual tours, as well as scheduled tours within the building.
“These are both two just tremendous shows, and so via our social media, there’s opportunities to schedule a time between 1 and 4 Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday to come in and see the shows,” she said.
Gallery 92 West is also in the process of reopening its doors, which will begin once the Three Rivers Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial for Dodge County remains at or below 2.0 for at least two weeks.
“We’ve been kind of hovering at that 2.14, so we’re still in that orange and hoping to get to yellow soon,” Olson said. “But a month ago, we really thought that that would be April when we hit that, and we haven’t yet.”
Once those requirements are met, Olson said the gallery will begin to recruit volunteers to come back to work.
“We need to get that lined up before we can actually reopen,” she said. “It will be part time. We just don’t have the volunteers comfortable with coming out for six days a week quite yet.”
Although FAAA was unsure about how the selection show would turn out this year, Olson said it’s seen even more take part, including one artist who normally doesn’t participate.
“She’s just taken more time this year to focus and create, and so there’s a little bit of that,” she said. “But I think everyone was just excited to get back to bringing pieces in and showcasing them and just being a part of the gallery and our space.”