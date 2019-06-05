Kitty Hoden is excited about an upcoming art show.
“It’s going to be great,” said Hoden, president of the Fremont Area Art Association’s board of directors.
Hoden’s referring to the FAAA’s new “All-Member Show,” set to open with an artists’ reception. The reception, which is free and open to the public, is planned from 5-7 p.m. Friday at 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont.
Almost 70 works are featured in the new exhibit, which is on display in the Hinds and Dugan galleries of the FAAA building.
“The Fremont Area Art Association celebrates who we are and the wonderful things that happen at Gallery 92 West by showcasing the creativity and artwork of our membership,” said Barbara Gehringer, FAAA executive director. “The gallery is delightfully filled with an entertaining mix of subjects, styles and media.”
Gehringer noted something else.
“None of the works in the show have been previously displayed in our space,” she said.
The show includes paintings, fiber art, pottery and photography.
Like Gehringer, Hoden also appreciates the variety.
“We’re featuring the artwork in this show of artists who have made a name for themselves in the art world and yet we also have young artists who are just honing their skills,” Hoden said.
Hoden believes it can take courage for an artist to exhibit his or her work in a show.
“It takes a lot for an artist to show their artwork in a public venue, especially if you are a young or emerging artist and you’ve never shown your artwork publicly before,” Hoden said. “We all wonder, ‘How will my work measure up?’ and so, you have to overcome those self doubts and put it out there for your peers, your community, your neighbors.”
Hoden appreciates young artists, like Katie Petersen, who is back at the gallery for a second year as a summer intern. Petersen will start her senior year at Doane University in the fall and plans to graduate in 2020.
Petersen has a still-life painting of jars in the show.
“We want to foster young artists like Katie,” Hoden said. “We want to encourage them to show off their work and we want to encourage all our members — from the beginners to the more-experienced artists — to show their work and we’re proud that we have a gallery in Fremont that provides that opportunity.”
Like others involved in the art association, Hoden takes pride in the FAAA building.
“My husband, Steve, and I lived for six years in Chicago, so I had the opportunity to visit many small independent galleries,” she said. “This gallery is in downtown, historic Fremont is equal to any gallery in a major class city.”
Hoden hopes area residents will come to the show.
“We would love for people to come and see the artwork of their friends and neighbors and I think they’ll be pleasantly surprised at the creativity, the color and the variety of the diverse artwork,” she said.
This month, the FAAA also will host its Third Thursday Luncheon, starting at 11:30 a.m. June 20.
New York Times Best-Selling Author Tosca Lee of rural Fremont will be the guest speaker at the luncheon and have a book-signing event.
Lee’s novels include “The Line Between,” “The Progeny,” “Firstborn,” “The Legend of Sheba,” “Iscariot,” and the “Books of Mortals” trilogy with New York Times bestseller Ted Dekker. Her work has been translated into 17 languages and optioned for TV and film.
The luncheon, which costs $12 per person, features a menu of salmon mousse, dill cucumbers, warm baby potatoes and ginger lime parfait. Call 402-721-7779 or gallery92west@92west.org for reservations.
Hoden adds that the FAAA offers many classes. It also has an opportunity called “Try It Tuesday,” set from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.
The next “Try It Tuesday” is set for June 11 in the gallery. The 1 ½-hour event is free for members and $5 for nonmembers. Reservations are appreciated, but required. All supplies are provided.
“This has been very popular,” Hoden said, adding that between 15 and 20 people have attended.
Hoden believes the event offers fun for participants and a chance to take some time and create artwork.
In addition, each Tuesday is Open Studio Day. All FAAA members are encouraged to come to the downtown building to make art. The building is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hoden said the FAAA has more than 200 members from Fremont and the surrounding area.
The current show will be up through the month. Regular gallery hours are 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday in the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St., in downtown Fremont. Admission is free.