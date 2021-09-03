Fremont Area Art Association planning gala fundraiser for 60th annivesary

A silent auction will also take place, which includes artwork by Karen Kader and Sue Wilcynski; a hand-wrought serving dish; growth chart by Alfred Petersen; and Becky Novacek photography package.

Attendees can also take part in pick-a-prize drawings and come dressed as their favorite decade for a chance to win additional prizes.

Additionally, attendees can share their ideas on usage for the Kiel’s building next door. The building was formerly used by Kiel’s Barbershop, which moved its doors in January.

“We’ll have a little suggestion box, and people can jot down their ideas for the space,” Olson said. “We do have some ideas in mind as a group between the board and myself, but we want to hear from our members and our community and see where that takes us.”

Olson said she wants to see all people from the community attend the event, not just FAAA members.

“We want to continue to share in our mission, and this is a way that we can do it,” she said. “It’s a fun night for everyone that attends, but it’s also a very important night for the gallery as this is one of our core fundraising events that keeps us up and running throughout the year.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0