Fremont Area Art Association planning gala fundraiser for 60th annivesary

With a night of food, activities and community togetherness, the Fremont Area Art Association will hold its annual gala fundraiser this month.
The gala will be held at 92 W. Sixth St. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m.
Although this year is FAAA’s 61st, Executive Director Angie Olson said the 60th anniversary celebration will take place at this year’s gala.
“We were unable to hold an in-person event, so we’re really excited that we’ve been here for 60 years, technically 61,” she said. “So we’re celebrating it anyway, just a year late.”
Early bird tickets for the event can be purchased for $65 prior to Sept. 10 on the FAAA’s website or at the gallery. Participants must RSVP on or before Sept. 15.
The gala will include culinary artistry from restaurants and food vendors in the local Fremont area.
“They each provide small bites, so we have several vendors providing a little bit to kind of create almost like a smorgasbord so attendees can get a taste of what different restaurants in Fremont offer,” Olson said.
Participants can also take place in a live auction, which includes naming rights for Gallery A; naming rights for Gallery B; golf for four and lunch; tickets to Jim Gaffigan; pig roast for 12; University of Nebraska-Lincoln basketball tickets; a year of car washes; gift basket from the FAAA Board of Directors; Husker football tickets; dessert of the month; Third Thursday tickets for a year; and a catered dinner.
A silent auction will also take place, which includes artwork by Karen Kader and Sue Wilcynski; a hand-wrought serving dish; growth chart by Alfred Petersen; and Becky Novacek photography package.
Attendees can also take part in pick-a-prize drawings and come dressed as their favorite decade for a chance to win additional prizes.
Additionally, attendees can share their ideas on usage for the Kiel’s building next door. The building was formerly used by Kiel’s Barbershop, which moved its doors in January.
“We’ll have a little suggestion box, and people can jot down their ideas for the space,” Olson said. “We do have some ideas in mind as a group between the board and myself, but we want to hear from our members and our community and see where that takes us.”
Olson said she wants to see all people from the community attend the event, not just FAAA members.
“We want to continue to share in our mission, and this is a way that we can do it,” she said. “It’s a fun night for everyone that attends, but it’s also a very important night for the gallery as this is one of our core fundraising events that keeps us up and running throughout the year.”