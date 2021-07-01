Fremont Area Art Association ready to welcome back crowds for John C. Fremont Days

The Fremont Art Association (FAAA) has a full slate of of activities, live artist demos and exhibits for patrons looking to cool off while attending John C. Fremont days this month.

Saturday's schedule includes:

Kid's activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live artist demos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Exhibits on view by artists Steve Tamayo and Sue Wileynski from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Refreshments also will be served throughout the day and the association's Art Emporium Gift Shop will be open for patrons to shop in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We'll have artists working live on their pieces in the gallery and that will be various media," Executive Director Angie Olson said. "So we've got some potters coming in to work in the pottery studio and I know we have some artists coming in to paint."

Olson said the art association has participated in John C. Fremont Days for years, so it understands just how important the weekend will be for the Fremont community.

"This year, we're trying to add some activities," she said. "We just know it's been a really rough year for our community and we want to give them something special to come out and do, while also providing a little bit of relief from the heat."

