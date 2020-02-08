A brand-new program by the Fremont Area Art Association will let the people around Fremont share their artwork for Valentine’s Day.
The FAAA is currently taking Valentine art pieces from the public to display during the month of February. The organization held an artist reception Friday night, which included a viewing of the exhibit.
FAAA Interim Director Angie Olson said the event started after Lisa Lubker, president of the board of directors, invited members to share their Valentines with the gallery.
“This is something that we’ve been promoting via social media, Facebook especially,” she said. “So this week, starting Sunday, we’ve been receiving Valentines from members, and even non-members who’ve seen it in the newsletter or on Facebook and wanted to be a part of it.”
Anyone can join the program as long as they bring their art piece to Gallery 92 West at 92 W. 6th St. and pick it up by March 1.
“We’re really pleased for one thing, the level of creativity, but also that we’re getting non-members recognizing it as an opportunity to come in and be a part of it,” she said.
Olson said the program currently has nine art projects on display. The pieces range from a Valentine clay piece to a Valentine Lego.
“Mary Ringenberg has this amazing three-dimensional piece,” Olson said. “It’s like a framed piece, and she’s using the theme of Valentine’s Day, but it’s not what you would think of as a Valentine in the sense of what you might have passed around in school back in the day.”
Olson said the FAAA is excited to provide a new opportunity for artists in the Fremont area.
“I think it inspires people to create and then share that creativity,” she said. “And sometimes, we just need a little assignment to kind of push us into sitting down to work on something and get it completed.”
The FAAA is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 402-721-7779.