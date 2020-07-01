Fremont Area Art Association to host virtual art classes

As the FAAA has had to become more flexible with its offerings during the pandemic, Olson said social media has become an integral part for the gallery. Next month, she said the gallery will have another virtual tour, as well as an art chat with Steve Tamayo on July 16.

“We realize that not everyone is comfortable with coming out, so we want to continue to connect with our members and guests that way as well,” Olson said.

Petersen said she was excited for the upcoming classes, as well as the gallery branching out online.

“It’s something really new for the gallery, and I think it’s something that I hope that even after things have opened up and returned to what they were, we can still keep up with something like this,” she said. “I think it opens up an opportunity for people who maybe can’t make it in person or live far away.”

Even after the pandemic, Olson said the virtual programming will most likely become more common for the FAAA.

“When it’s virtual, it’s not just Fremonters or not just Dodge County or not just Nebraska, it’s worldwide,” she said. “So that’s kind of an interesting way to connect, and we really just want to share things and keep everyone being creative and being able to share that outlet of the arts and creativity, and in some instances, even healing.”