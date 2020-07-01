Fremont Area Art Association to host virtual art classes

Fremonters can grab their easels and get their paintbrushes ready for upcoming art classes — all from their home.
The Fremont Area Art Association will have a series of virtual art classes by its June exhibiting artist, Katie Petersen, starting next week.
The gallery also plans on reopening part time July 7, with hours from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A new exhibit will start installation this Friday for public viewing when it opens.
The classes will take place on Facebook Live from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in July. The three classes will be on July 8, 15 and 29, with no class on July 22.
“I wanted to do three classes that kind of led into each other, and once you finished the three lessons, you would have a finished project,” Petersen said. “And so I wanted to do something sort of simple that you would learn in a Painting I class and break that lesson down and then take each part and talk about it more in depth.”
Petersen, a recent graduate of Doane University, previously interned for the FAAA. Her art exhibit for the month of June took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Angie Olson said the idea for the classes came while the two were setting up Petersen’s exhibit.
“She had fun with the art chats that we did on Facebook Live, and so we thought with that, let’s just try out the virtual classes, and she was interested in doing that,” she said. “So they’ll be a follow-along type of class, or people can just watch and learn as well.”
With Petersen planning on attending Fort Hays State University to receive her master’s degree, Olson also said the classes will be a great opportunity for her to practice teaching, as she plans to be an instructor.
“So we thought we would take advantage of this unique period and try it out, especially because we don’t know how long some of these social distancing things will be in place,” she said.
During the lessons, Petersen will work in oil, but acrylic painters are also welcome if they choose colors similar to the oil hues.
Petersen’s first lesson will cover composition, drawing on the canvas and the history of still life paintings. The supplies needed are a pencil or grease pencil, as well as a stretched canvas.
The second lesson will cover the Gresie method, which involves a black-and-white underpainting which is then layered in color. Participants will need their previous canvas; Paynes gray, Van Dyke brown, black and white oil paints; oil paints solvent such as gamsol or low-odor turpentine; and paintbrushes.
Finally, the last lesson will focus on fine-tuning and finishing the piece for display. Painters will need all of the previous lesson’s supplies, as well as varnish and any additional colors wanted.
Petersen described the lessons as an “open classroom” that doesn’t necessarily have a lot of structure.
“I’m just going to talk about things as they come up or as people ask questions,” she said. “But I personally like that kind of style. It feels more natural and it does allow people to ask questions and what they want to know.”
With the lessons, Petersen said she wants people to realize there are many different avenues to success with painting or any other kind of medium.
“There are different ways of painting, different methods,” she said. “What works for someone may not work for another person, and that’s OK and very normal.”
With her future in instructing, Petersen said she was looking forward to getting more experience and getting comfortable with answering questions.
“I’ve talked to a lot of professors, and they always say when they were first starting out, they were always worried like, ‘Shoot, what if I mess up during the class and then the students lose confidence in me?’” she said. “And if there are problems, I can problem-solve on the spot and instead turn it into a lesson for the class.”
Even with people in quarantine, Petersen said the classes will be a good opportunity for people to get first-hand experience with painting.
“I read art books, and sometimes they’re not really clear,” she said. “And it does help to have someone in-person and live answering those questions.”
As the FAAA has had to become more flexible with its offerings during the pandemic, Olson said social media has become an integral part for the gallery. Next month, she said the gallery will have another virtual tour, as well as an art chat with Steve Tamayo on July 16.
“We realize that not everyone is comfortable with coming out, so we want to continue to connect with our members and guests that way as well,” Olson said.
Petersen said she was excited for the upcoming classes, as well as the gallery branching out online.
“It’s something really new for the gallery, and I think it’s something that I hope that even after things have opened up and returned to what they were, we can still keep up with something like this,” she said. “I think it opens up an opportunity for people who maybe can’t make it in person or live far away.”
Even after the pandemic, Olson said the virtual programming will most likely become more common for the FAAA.
“When it’s virtual, it’s not just Fremonters or not just Dodge County or not just Nebraska, it’s worldwide,” she said. “So that’s kind of an interesting way to connect, and we really just want to share things and keep everyone being creative and being able to share that outlet of the arts and creativity, and in some instances, even healing.”
