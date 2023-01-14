Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel gather for January meeting

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met for their January meeting at St. James Episcopal church. Members were provided a lunch by the church ladies.

The short story was provided by Wendy Brenner as the group ate their lunch. Mark Shepard, superintendent of Fremont Public Schools, was the speaker for the meeting. He gave an update on school funding and the progress of all the construction with FPS.

Drawings were held for split the pot and a free lunch took place. The minutes were presented by Linda Betkie and the financial report by Wanda Samson. Both were approved. Many thank you notes were read from community members in appreciation of what FAARSP does. Members wishing to volunteer for the ECO Fair were asked to get hold of Samson.

Coordinators and committee chairs gave their updates for their work.

Holiday Meals chair, Norma Register, reported that the group had moved up to the gold level for 2022. She also stated that they are only $202 short of their goal for 2023.

The group’s CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) coordinator, Shonda Shirley, reported that she is positive the group will break its record for a 10th straight year. Last year’s record to be broken was $17,048. President Ruth Register remarked that “Expect victory and you make victory.”

Marta Calhoun, chair of a new project, which celebrates the last baby born of the year, went smooth. The hospital thanked FAARSP for their efforts with this celebration.

Members were informed that this is an odd year and that means there will be an election at the March meeting for the office of financial director.

Deliveries for valentine treats to veterans in the nine care centers will be Feb. 1-9. Thank you to Parker’s Cookies who supplied the cookies for the Christmas and Valentine’s Day treats this year. Also, thank you to Mrs. Demuth and her Learning Center students who gathered and packed the chocolates needed for these events.

The membership voted to increase the amount of the scholarships awarded. The two scholarships will be $1,500 each.

The Outstanding Community Service Award nomination forms were given out at the meeting with a reminder that they are due back June 1. Late forms will not be accepted. Thank you to the following members who agreed to serve on the selection committee: Rosanne Placek, Rhoda Holstine, BarbaraKay Royuk and Cathy Chapman.

The February drive-thru for Low Income items are syrup, pancake and waffle mix. For the March meeting, the item is toilet paper.

The March meeting is at noon on March 8 at First Congregational Church.

If anyone is interested in supporting the group and wants to join FAARSP, contact Ruth Register at 402-317-1295 or Samson at 402-727-5217.