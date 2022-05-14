Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel gather for May meeting

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met at St. James Episcopal Church for its May meeting. The women of St. James served the lunch for those attending.

Speakers for the meeting were from Lutheran Family Services. Joel Stoltenow and Jennifer Unruh represented LFS, which is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year.

After the pledge of allegiance, Marilyn Shanks won split the pot. Marta Calhoun won the free lunch drawing.

Linda Betkie, communication director, presented the minutes which were approved as printed. Wanda Samson, financial director, reviewed the financial status which was approved by the membership. Samson also noted Linda Metschke became a new member. Samson reported that scholarship winners had been selected and will be announced at the July awards meeting.

Several hundred pounds of donations for LifeHouse/Low Income continues at a good pace with donations at both the general meetings and drive-thrus. The membership voted to purchase an 8-by-8 brick for $400 with the association’s name on it to support the library fundraiser.

Norma Register reported that the group’s holiday meal drive was coming along. Five more meals are needed to increase the number to 14, which is one more than last year. Volunteer hours were turned in by members working throughout the community. Chapsticks, pocket-size Kleenex and deodorants are still needed to complete the DAV Christmas bags for area care center veterans.

Betkie, communication director, and Carol Martin, historical coordinator, were thanked by Ruth Register for the outstanding service they are doing for the association.

CHAD coordinator, Shonda Shirley, continues to work with the association on the Kidney Early Detection Screening. Members and their families need to get registration forms turned in to Shirley or Ruth Register. These screenings will be provided at no cost. Possible expansion of the screenings will be looked into.

Betkie reported on the progress of the 50th (2023) anniversary committee and some of their ideas and plans. President, Ruth Register, introduced a new logo for FAARSP. The association has never had a logo to identify the association.

Members were reminded to get their nominations in for the Outstanding Service Award. Nominations are due June 1 to Ruth Register. No late forms will be accepted. Samson asked members to update their personal information that will be placed in the annual membership calendars.

Lutheran Family Services informed the group of the need for baby wipes. The association will add this to its monthly donations. The June drive-thru items will be spaghetti, pasta sauce and Jell-O for the Low Income and baby wipes for Lutheran Family Services.

Members voted on scholarship funding for 2023. Three $1,000 scholarships will be available. High school seniors need to look close to home for the many local scholarships available. Every little bit helps. One scholarship is available to a student for a trade school.

