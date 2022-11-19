Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel gather for November meeting

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met for their November general meeting at First United Methodist Church. The members were provided a lunch prior to the start of the programs.

The association honored their five member veterans with readings, music and a gift for each. Member Nancy Belkie sang “You’re a Grand Ole Flag” for the veterans. Members honored were Johnny Halladay, Larry Marvin, Bob Kroenke, Al Martinez and RJ Riggs.

Julia Cook was the speaker with a mental health message for the membership. Drawings for split the pot, a free lunch and several other drawings for gifts took place.

The minutes were presented by Linda Betkie and the financial report by Wanda Samson. Both were approved. Scheduling coordinator, Marta Calhoun, announced future speakers. Publicity coordinator, Beth Radtke, updated the group on the donations poundage to Low Income Ministry as well as the next items for collection. The December drive-thru will be vegetables and the January general meeting is Kleenex.

Thanks go to Kris Olson, Sally Ganem, Betkie, Mary Saggau, Dave Strong, Sue Strong, Janet Kletke and Laree Skelton for ringing the Salvation Army bells at Hy-Vee on Nov. 25.

Norma Register, Holiday Meals chairman, reported members have their money collected for this year’s drive and have already begun their collection for next year. Five items were placed up for a small silent auction with bid money going to the Holiday Meals fund. Meeting donations and silent auction items brought in another $180.

CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) donation forms were available for pickup by members. The association is looking to have a 10th straight year of increased donations. The pledges are coming in and the association is getting close to beating last year’s record of $17,048. Shonda Shirley and Ruth Register thanked the membership for their tremendous support.

Veterans Christmas bag deliveries to care centers will begin Dec. 7 through two weeks. Thanks to the members who signed up to help with the deliveries. Calhoun volunteered to be in charge of a new activity for the association. The association will be congratulating the last baby born this year with some special items. Calhoun will keep the membership informed of progress.

Carol Martin presented a short story about an event during her teaching career. These stories all bring back memories for all of the members. Area schools are being provided treats for their entire staff. The treats will be coming out between September and March. If schools have not received theirs yet they will be coming. Thanks to all who signed up for the 25 school deliveries.

New membership calendars were available for pickup by the membership. Everyone was reminded to report any changes in information to Betkie and Samson. Those members at the meeting who did not get their blue bag at the last meeting were reminded to get theirs picked up at the end of the meeting.

The next meeting will be Jan. 11, 2023, at St. James Episcopal Church with lunch served. This is a change in the location from past January meetings. Other changes for the meeting will be Mark Shepard will update the membership on all the new construction going on with FPS.

Valentines will not be made this year for the care center veterans as they are having more members making them on their own at home. Thanks goes to all the members who look ahead with their support of all the association’s projects.

If anyone is interested in supporting the group and wants to join the association, contact either Ruth Register at 402-317-1295 or Samson at 402-727-5217.