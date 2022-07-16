Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel gathers for July meeting

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel gathered for a meeting at noon July 13 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

The membership was served a salad luncheon. Split the pot was won by Wendy Brenner. The winner of the free lunch was Vernelle Werblow who donated the cost to the holiday meal collection.

There was no speaker at the meeting as July is the group’s awards luncheon. FAARSP awarded three $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors. Wanda Samson read information about each of the recipients as she presented the scholarships on behalf of the scholarship committee. Other members of the committee are Sharon Carlson and Jan Wolfe. Winners were Madelyn Gaughen and Sydney Emanuel, both of North Bend Central High School, and Nathan Limbach of Fremont High School.

June 1 was the deadline to have the nominations in for the Outstanding Service Award. President Register turned in all the nominations to the selection committee for the award. The nominations are only seen by the committee. This year’s winner was Samson. Samson was presented a certificate and a $100 award - $50 went to Samson and $50 went into the scholarship fund in her honor.

Register presented the State of the Association address to the membership. Minutes were presented by Linda Betkie and financial report by Samson; both were approved.

Several members were recognized for answering the call. Marilyn Shanks has volunteered at the Eco Fair for over 25 years. Theresa Muhle, Kris Olson, Rhoda Holstine and Rosanne Placek had accepted their appointment to serve on this year’s Outstanding Service Award selection committee without hesitation. Shonda Shirley, CHAD coordinator, guided FAARSP in her first year in the position to another successful year with $17,048 in membership donations. This was the ninth straight year of increases.

Committee chairmen updated members as to what is happening in their areas. Norma Register presented $600 of donations to be given to the holiday meals program. Shirley reported the new year for CHAD giving campaign will begin in September. Also, the kidney screenings has been set for 4-7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the United Methodist Church.

Ruth Register reported the group needs just a few more deodorants and chap sticks for its veteran care center Christmas bags. Betkie updated the membership on the 50th anniversary committee’s work on next year’s celebration.

FAARSP will again be delivering treats to all staff members in 24 local and area schools as a thank you for what they do for our children all year. Members signed up for their school of choice.

The next drive-thru for LifeHouse/Low Income Ministry is scheduled from 3-4:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at 2832 N. Belvedere Ave. Items being requested by Low Income are canned vegetables and creamed soups. Community members are welcome to drop by with donations also.

President Register announced next year’s Outstanding Service Award committee members who have accepted the position for 2023. They are Placek, Holstine, BarbaraKay Royuk and Cathy Chapman.

The next general meeting will be at noon Sept. 14 at the Congregational Church. Donation items will be school supplies and book bags.