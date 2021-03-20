Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel holds March meeting

The use of this card can also be used on pet prescriptions.

This card, by its use every time will give a dollar back to CHAD. Cards will become available around the area. FAARSP is a strong supporter of CHAD for the last eight years.

FAARSP has held five drive-thru campaigns for support of LifeHouse/Low Income during COVID. All have been very successful. A Christmas card recycle this year was used to help with needed items for projects. The association will also make a monetary donation to a program at FHS to help students in need.

Nominations for Outstanding Service Award forms were available at the meeting and will also be available online. Nominations are due June 1. Thank you goes to Rhoda Holstein, Nancy Morris and Rosanne Placek for agreeing to serve on the selection committee.

Sally Ganem approached the group about getting new, better looking name tags for the membership.

It is nice to have ways to let people in the community know who we are when out doing our community work.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 12. COVID will have the final word on where or if a meeting can be held. The donation item is peanut butter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.