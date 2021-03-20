Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel holds March meeting

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met for their COVID-regulated March meeting at the Congregational Church. Jon Ludvigsen of the Fremont School Board dropped by to say a quick hello to the group and answer a few questions.
The election and installation of the position of financial director took place. Wanda Samson was reelected and installed to this position. Nola Cox took care of the instillation.
Thank you notes were read from Dunklau and Nye Square staff and veterans. Keep Fremont Beautiful thanked FAARSP for their membership support.
Minutes and financial reports were approved. Wanda Samson gave a report on membership information.
Other items brought up were the ECO fair, library book sale, holiday meals donations needed, the large amount of volunteer hours put in by association members and the group’s service support of the DAV in Fremont.
Old business was the delivery of the valentine goodies to the nine care centers, keeping membership information updated when changes occur, and the continued support of The Bridge holiday auction. Wendy Brenner volunteered to use her creativity to construct the group’s project for this year.
New business was Shonda Shirley, a member and also a Combined Health Agencies Drive representative, talked to the membership about a new prescription drug card put out to everyone to aid in lowering their prescription costs.
The use of this card can also be used on pet prescriptions.
This card, by its use every time will give a dollar back to CHAD. Cards will become available around the area. FAARSP is a strong supporter of CHAD for the last eight years.
FAARSP has held five drive-thru campaigns for support of LifeHouse/Low Income during COVID. All have been very successful. A Christmas card recycle this year was used to help with needed items for projects. The association will also make a monetary donation to a program at FHS to help students in need.
Nominations for Outstanding Service Award forms were available at the meeting and will also be available online. Nominations are due June 1. Thank you goes to Rhoda Holstein, Nancy Morris and Rosanne Placek for agreeing to serve on the selection committee.
Sally Ganem approached the group about getting new, better looking name tags for the membership.
It is nice to have ways to let people in the community know who we are when out doing our community work.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 12. COVID will have the final word on where or if a meeting can be held. The donation item is peanut butter.