The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met for its September general meeting at the Congregational Church. After a prayer, lunch was served by church members.

September is the memorial service for FAARSP members who have passed this last year, Alice Colgan and Marilyn Shanks. Wanda Samson led the first part of the service while Linda Betkie led the second part honoring members who had passed in each decade of the association’s existence. Beth Radtke assisted in both parts of the service.

President Ruth Register acknowledged the dedication and love of the association that presidents have. In the 50-year history of FAARSP there have been 21 presidents of which six are still living. Register honored the living presidents by saying it is important for the group to say thank you to these six members for the role they have played throughout the years. The six presidents honored were Vernelle Werblow, Nola Cox, Janet Kletke, Mary Jane Thulin, Kathy Cahill and Ruth Register. Each received a thank you plaque in their honor. Even though Register is still in office, she used the opportunity to inform the membership that she would not be accepting a nomination for another term when hers is soon over.

Shonda Shirley of CHAD/FAARSP presented the banner awarded to FAARSP at the CHAD annual meeting in August. The association was presented the Partner in Health award for their support of the work of CHAD with their 10 straight years of increased giving. Shirley explained the process to new members as the 2023 campaign kicked off and members picked up their giving envelopes.

Kletke read several short stories from members with their past experiences and events. These memories are never forgotten. Betkie, communication director, and Samson, financial director, both presented their reports which were approved. Samson reported that there are 91 members with hopes of a couple more joining.

Coordinators gave their updates on their projects. Radtke on donation items, Kletke on Salvation Army bell ringing, Norma Register on Holiday Meal collection, Ruth Register on veterans Christmas bag deliveries, Shirley on CHAD giving campaign, Carol Martin on historical information and Marta Calhoun on the Last Baby Born.

Split the pot for the scholarship fund was won by Sally Ganem. Winner of the free lunch for November was Cathy Chapman. Wendy Brenner reported that she had completed and delivered the project to The Bridge for their annual holiday auction.

The next drive-thru for Low Income is Oct. 11 at 2832 N. Belvedere. Items being collected are canned meals such as ravioli, Spaghettios, hash.. The public is welcome to help out by dropping off items between 3-4:30 p.m.

Members signed up to help with the Christmas bag deliveries to veterans in care centers. The group continues to collect used stamps for the Stamps for the Wounded project. Trim stamps to one-quarter inch around them. They can be dropped off at any meeting or drive-thru. The group is continuing to collect school supplies all year. Bring to meetings and drive-thru. Also, continue to collect empty pill bottles. Please remove labels.

Finally, FAARSP and CHAD are hosting a free kidney screening called KED from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 5 from 3-6 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. It is open to the public. It is quick and you get printed results immediately. This report can be given to your doctor.

The next meeting is Nov. 8 at the United Methodist Church. The group will be giving a special program to honor the veterans in FAARSP.