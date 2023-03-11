Retired school personnel meet

The Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel had their March general meeting at the Congressional church. After a prayer, lunch was served the membership by the church ladies.

Shonda Shirley announced to the group the final number for the 2022 CHAD giving campaign.

FAARSP had its 10th straight year of increased giving with a total of 18,295.00.

After this announcement, Shonda introduced Carlo Rinaldi from the Arthritis Foundation of Nebraska.

Rinaldi spoke on how damaging arthritis is and that there is over 200 different types of arthritis.

Jan Kruse presented the short story of her past educational experiences. Drawings for split the pot and a free lunch were performed by Wanda Samson.

Communication Director Linda Betkie, presented the minutes and financial director Wanda the treasurer report. Both reports were approved by the membership. Wanda shared that David Bade has become our 99th member.

FAARSP will give out two $1,500.00 scholarships this year to Fremont area seniors. One will go to a student going into education and the other for a trade school. If no trade school applicants, then both will go to education degree.

Coordinators and committee chairs gave their reports on what is happening in their part of the association.

Being an odd year, the office of financial director was up for election. Wanda Samson was nominated and re-elected for the office. Nola Cox, one of the association’s past presidents, performed the installation after the election.

Wendy Brenner will again handle crafting the item that will be donated to the Bridge Holiday Auction. Members were reminded to keep the board informed of any changes in personal information that goes into the membership calendar.

FAARSP continues to support Care Corps’ LifeHouse at its general meetings and drive-thru events.

Nomination forms are available at meetings and online for the Outstanding Service Award. They are due by June 1. Nomination forms must be sent to Ruth Register. School treats project will be completed by the end of the month.

Members present for the meeting were able to pick up another 50th anniversary tote bag. This bag is red. Bags will be available at future meetings for those who have not received theirs. The 50th anniversary committee is hard at work preparing for a chamber coffee June 16. At the May meeting, the membership will honor their GOLDEN members.

The meeting was adjourned and the membership present gathered for a group picture.