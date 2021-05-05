Fremont Area Big Give brings in more than 2,000 donations for nonprofits

“It’s been a tough year all around, and those nonprofits that haven’t seen a demand for their services increase over the course of the last year struggled to keep their doors open until they could resume in-person programming and fundraising activities that support their mission and their work year in and year out,” she said. “So it’s been difficult in many different ways for our entire nonprofit community.”

Despite nonprofits still feeling the effects of the pandemic, Diers said they’re in a better position this year as they’ve had to adjust.

“I do feel like in terms of operating a day of giving and being an effective participant in that was easier this year than last year for our nonprofits,” she said. “But I think that now they’ve also had a more unique story to share, which is how they maintained their operations over the course of a difficult year and how living through a pandemic has impacted the way they do business.”

Along with the Big Give’s online fundraising, many organizations had smaller events of their own. Students at Trinity Lutheran School dressed up as “Star Wars” characters, while the Fremont Opera House had several guided tours during the day.