Fremont Area Big Give is May 10

Fremont Area Big Give (FABG) is underway.

This marks the sixth year for the FABG, a 24-hour period of giving.

The Tuesday, May 10, online event allows people to donate to their favorite nonprofits at fremontareabiggive.org from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. The minimum gift is $10.

The Fremont Area Community Foundation organizes the endeavor designed to raise funds and awareness for area nonprofit organizations. A record number of 71 nonprofits are part of the event.

Area nonprofits include entities such as Care Corps’ LifeHouse, which works to prevent homelessness; and The Bridge, which helps people who’ve experienced domestic violence.

Other nonprofits include: Fremont Rural Fire Department, Dodge County 4-H Foundation; Fremont Area Veterans Coalition; Dodge County Historical Society; FurEver Home, Inc.; and Roots to Wings, which helps individuals with disabilities.

In the last five years, FABG has raised a total of almost $1.7 million for nonprofits and served 13 towns throughout greater Dodge County.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

