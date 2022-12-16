Fremont Area Big Give offers e-cards

Melissa Diers hopes Fremont area residents will give the gift of giving this year.

Diers is executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which has begun providing electronic gift cards.

Donors can purchase these e-cards and then give them this holiday season and thereafter to friends, family and colleagues.

Recipients can use the e-cards to donate to their favorite nonprofit organizations during the Fremont Area Big Give on May 9, 2023.

The community foundation leads the FABG, a 24-hour online giving challenge to raise funds for area nonprofits.

More than $2 million has been raised since the first FABG in 2017 to support a wide array of nonprofit organizations, serving 13 towns in the greater Dodge County area.

Nonprofits include Care Corps’ LifeHouse, Fremont Public Schools Foundation, Friends of Keene Memorial Library, Scribner and North Bend area foundations and the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

“The Big Give lifts up the work of area nonprofits as they continue to provide vital services and programs for our communities,” Diers said.

Nonprofits can put funds raised during that 24-hour period toward their priorities.

Now, Diers and the foundation hopes the public will give e-cards.

“We are inviting folks, who understand the importance of giving and who would like to share that experience with others, to have the opportunity to purchase Fremont Area Big Give e-cards,” Diers said.

Now available, the e-cards function just like a digital gift cards.

To give an e-card, go to fremontareabiggive.org. At the top of the main webpage is a headline that states “Share the joy of giving back” and a red button to click to learn more.

There’s a red button to click that says: Send an e-card.

“You purchase the card like you would purchase any other digital gift card,” Diers said. “You choose the amount you want to give and then you enter the recipient’s name and email and you have the opportunity to send them a message.”

The amount is charged to the donor’s credit card. The recipient then is notified of the card which they can use during the May 9 Big Give. Recipients also could use e-cards during early giving, which starts May 1.

Last year, 70 nonprofits received support through the Big Give.

“We know we have some new nonprofits that have expressed interest in participating this year,” Diers said. “We’re confident we’ll have another good group of nonprofits participating.”

Diers said e-cards are good for the person who’s hard to buy for and for those who are philanthropic and look forward to participating in the Big Give.

She believes it’s also a great opportunity for grandparents and parents to introduce young people to the idea of giving back to their community and the causes important to them.

“We hope people embrace this and help spread the joy of giving with Fremont Area Big Give e-cards,” Diers said.

Those with questions or need help with the website can call the FABG at 402-721-4252.