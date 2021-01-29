Fremont Area Big Give returning to help local nonprofits on May 4

This year, the fifth annual Fremont Area Big Give won’t take place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, but rather on May 4 to help area nonprofits in need.
“We are excited to be planning and looking forward to using a ‘Star Wars’ theme this year just to enhance the excitement around the event,” Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers said. “So we’re hoping that ‘May the Fourth’ be with all of our nonprofits this year.”
Local nonprofits have until Jan. 31 to register for the event, which raised more than $260,000 for 65 nonprofits last year.
“Although we’re in the final couple of days of the registration period, we already have a number of nonprofits signed up,” Diers said. “We have 62 that are already registered, but we know that there are several others that are still planning. They’re just finalizing their registration forms.”
Last year, the event shifted to an online focus due to COVID-19. With the pandemic still ongoing, Diers said this year will see the same format and may scale back on in-person donation stations.
Diers said the format of last year’s event got many people used to using the online interface to donate.
“So I don’t expect that that will be an issue for us this year,” she said. “It wasn’t last year, but we want to make sure everybody stays safe.”
This year’s event will also see a return of last year’s stretch fund, which invited donors at checkout to give an extra gift to the Fremont Area COVID Response Fund.
“If there are employers, businesses in the area who would like to participate in that day by providing matching funds to employee gifts, they’re more than welcome to, and we have the ability to include their name on our website,” Diers said. “So they should get in touch with us if that’s something they’re interested in.”
Additionally, donors can also become a prize sponsor for the involved nonprofits, Diers said.
“It’s those prizes that make the day especially fun and interesting and useful for the nonprofits who are encouraging folks to support them, ‘she said.
Participating nonprofits must complete their online profiles by mid-April, Diers said. A couple of weeks prior to the event, the portal will open early to allow for online donations, as it did for last year’s event.
“Those will be made in real-time, as opposed to being sort of a pledge that doesn’t execute until the day of the event,” she said. “So we plan to do that again this year too, just to give everybody lots of opportunity to be a part of the day.”
In the past year, Diers said many nonprofits have struggled with executing annual fundraisers they so desperately need.