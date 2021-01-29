Fremont Area Big Give returning to help local nonprofits on May 4

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s event will also see a return of last year’s stretch fund, which invited donors at checkout to give an extra gift to the Fremont Area COVID Response Fund.

“If there are employers, businesses in the area who would like to participate in that day by providing matching funds to employee gifts, they’re more than welcome to, and we have the ability to include their name on our website,” Diers said. “So they should get in touch with us if that’s something they’re interested in.”

Additionally, donors can also become a prize sponsor for the involved nonprofits, Diers said.

“It’s those prizes that make the day especially fun and interesting and useful for the nonprofits who are encouraging folks to support them, ‘she said.

Participating nonprofits must complete their online profiles by mid-April, Diers said. A couple of weeks prior to the event, the portal will open early to allow for online donations, as it did for last year’s event.

“Those will be made in real-time, as opposed to being sort of a pledge that doesn’t execute until the day of the event,” she said. “So we plan to do that again this year too, just to give everybody lots of opportunity to be a part of the day.”