From education to emergency response to animals to arts and culture, Melissa Diers can tell you how important nonprofits are in the community.

But even nonprofits – which spend lots of time and funds helping Fremont area residents – can use some help themselves to keep providing programs and services.

That’s why Diers is excited about the Fremont Area Big Give.

Diers is executive director of the Fremont Area Community Foundation, which will host the 24-hour online giving event starting at midnight Tuesday, May 9, and ending 24 hours later at midnight on May 10.

This marks the seventh year for the event in which funds are raised for nonprofits in the greater Fremont area.

“We have another new record of nonprofits participating with 83,” Diers said.

Last year, 71 nonprofits took part in the 2022 Big Give, during which almost $400,000 was raised. About $2 million has been raised since the FABG’s inception.

Participating nonprofits include a host of different entities. The top five fundraising nonprofits for 2022 were:

Scribner Area Foundation, $53,925 via 35 donors.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools, $49,725 via 178 donors.

Care Corps’ LifeHouse, $19,245, via 60 donors.

Camp Rivercrest, $18,455 via 35 donors.

Fremont Area United Way, $17,110 via 30 donors.

Diers was happy to see the increase in participating nonprofits this year.

“I think that as we host this event year after year, it builds awareness not only for donors, but also for eligible nonprofits,” Diers said. “There are new nonprofits formed every year, so some weren’t in existence when we had our initial Big Give, but they recognize that participating in this event is a great way to raise not only dollars, but awareness of their organization.”

Donors can help their favorite nonprofits via the fremontareabiggive.org website.

They can pay using a credit card or their checking account. They also can give cash, but it must be delivered to the nonprofit they’re supporting or the FACF by 5 p.m. May 9.

Nonprofits will get some incentives to their fundraising endeavors.

“Again, we are blessed to have a number of sponsors supporting the day and making it possible for us to provide participation (incentive) prizes,” Diers said.

Participation prizes – available to all nonprofits in the FABG—involve dollars that can go to these organizations.

For instance, “Most Unique Donors and Most Dollars Raised” prizes are awarded to nonprofits that attract the highest number of different, individual donors and most dollars throughout the day.

“You can only be a unique donor – one time – to each nonprofit,” Diers said. “Multiple donations from one individual to the same nonprofit will count as one gift.”

The FABG has various two-hour periods when nonprofits could win one of the Most Unique Donor prizes – which can range from $1,000 to $1,500. Nonprofits can win only one of these prizes.

Nonprofits new to the FABG can compete for the “Rookie of the Year” prize. The new nonprofit with the most unique donors at the end of the event will receive a $500 prize.

Other incentives are listed on the website.

Besides motivating the nonprofits, the prizes serve as incentives for donors.

“It’s a great way for donors to feel good that their gift is helping an organization potentially win prize money,” Diers said.

From now until just before 11:59 p.m., May 8, donors also are invited to submit their answer to the “Why I Give…” question – featured on the foundation’s social media platforms – and earn a chance to win $250 for the participating nonprofit of their choice. Four of these prizes will be randomly drawn and awarded to nonprofits during the day.

The “Why I Give” Challenge provides an opportunity for donors to share why they’re passionate about different causes and organizations, Diers said. A donor can be anonymous publicly for this challenge, but must share their name with the foundation along with the name of the organization they want to receive the prize if selected.

Donors also have the option of being anonymous to any nonprofit, but the foundation needs to know the donor’s name to process the gift.

Diers cites the importance of nonprofit organizations.

Like many Fremonters, she recalls the role they played during the flood of 2019 when floodwaters inundated areas of Fremont.

“A number of social service partners were absolutely critical post-flood, providing relief, recovery services to area families, and during COVID, when as a community – with our nonprofit partners – we worked to tackle food insecurity and other impacts individuals felt when they were unable to work,” Diers said. “Where would we have been without so many of these organizations?”

Today, inflation is a reality that many nonprofit partners are dealing with – either helping families with financial needs or the nonprofits themselves are struggling to keep their own doors open, she said.

Diers encourages the community to participate in the FABG.

“It’s important to the community foundation, because it’s our mission to celebrate the power of philanthropy and support the good work of nonprofits who help make the Fremont area a special place to live, work and thrive,” she said.

Information about each of the participating nonprofits is available on the foundation website.