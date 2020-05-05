Fremont Area Big Give set for important day of donations

“In some ways, both the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s flood event provided a unique opportunity for the community to better understand the important role our nonprofits play in our community,” she said. “Oftentimes they are the front-line workers when it comes to a community crisis.”

Diers said she doesn’t know how the May 5 event will turn out given the pandemic, but she hopes to see the public come together to support the area nonprofits.

“I think that it’s given them an unfortunate opportunity, but an opportunity nonetheless to raise their profile which will hopefully translate into public support,” she said.

Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge, said the annual day of giving is an exciting day for all nonprofits within the community.

“It’s always an exciting event and day for all the nonprofits because it’s the one time that we all support one another,” she said. “It feels very community oriented. With COVID-19 and all the stressors we’re dealing with, it feels like the right time to have it.”

Smith said last year’s event was successful for The Bridge. She hopes to carry that momentum into this year’s Big Give.

“Last year was very supportive and generous,” she said.