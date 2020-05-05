Fremont Area Big Give set for important day of donations

Today marks the beginning of the Fourth annual Fremont Area Big Give.
It’s a 24-hour online donation drive for 65 area nonprofits and, given the financial burden placed on these businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be the most important one yet.
The donation drive is put together annually by the Fremont Area Community Foundation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation opened its early giving period a week early and placed a larger emphasis on online donations for the event.
Executive Director Melissa Diers said the event has been held online since its inception. She said the foundation’s strong platform online has put it in a better place to succeed despite the pandemic.
“We’re already in a position to host a giving day focused on donations,” she said.
Previously, Diers said the foundation encouraged participating nonprofits to host events to draw attention to the day of donation. Due to COVID-19, the foundation is encouraging businesses to promote the day virtually in lieu of a physical event.
“We’ve had some nonprofits try to enhance their profile through social media in some fun ways,” she said. “All of that will be purely online activity.”
Last year’s Big Give took place following devastating flooding that impacted the area. Despite the disaster, the drive brought in a record-number of donations and raised over $300,000.
“In some ways, both the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s flood event provided a unique opportunity for the community to better understand the important role our nonprofits play in our community,” she said. “Oftentimes they are the front-line workers when it comes to a community crisis.”
Diers said she doesn’t know how the May 5 event will turn out given the pandemic, but she hopes to see the public come together to support the area nonprofits.
“I think that it’s given them an unfortunate opportunity, but an opportunity nonetheless to raise their profile which will hopefully translate into public support,” she said.
Suzanne Smith, executive director of The Bridge, said the annual day of giving is an exciting day for all nonprofits within the community.
“It’s always an exciting event and day for all the nonprofits because it’s the one time that we all support one another,” she said. “It feels very community oriented. With COVID-19 and all the stressors we’re dealing with, it feels like the right time to have it.”
Smith said last year’s event was successful for The Bridge. She hopes to carry that momentum into this year’s Big Give.
“Last year was very supportive and generous,” she said.
Because of the pandemic, Smith said The Bridge has been forced to cancel the nonprofit’s April candlelight vigil and it has cast doubt into the The Bridge’s fundraiser in the fall.
“It’s definitely about a concern to meet needs through our budget,” she said. “The Big Give has been a nice fundraising event because it has been pretty low key. You put it out there and the community steps up year after year.”
Diers said the typical donation is only around $10, the minimum donation that can be selected.
“It’s not about how much you give, it’s about participating in the day and just supporting however best you can,” she said. “We celebrate what we all collectively make possible.”
