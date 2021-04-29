 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont Area Big Give set for May 4
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Fremont Area Big Give set for May 4

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2021 Fremont Area Big Give logo
Courtesy

The 2021 Fremont Area Big Give is coming up on Tuesday, May 4. This year’s theme is “May The Fourth Be With You.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont Area Big Give is a 24-hour online giving challenge led by the Fremont Area Community Foundation to raise unrestricted dollars for the nonprofits in the Fremont area. It is a day to celebrate the power of philanthropy and support the good work of nonprofits who help make the Fremont area a special place to live, work and thrive.

Even though the event is officially scheduled for May 4, you can make an early donation to one of the participating nonprofits.

To make a donation and find out more information about the participating nonprofits, visit www.fremontareabiggive.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: A new push for self-driving cars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News