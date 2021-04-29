Fremont Area Big Give set for May 4

The 2021 Fremont Area Big Give is coming up on Tuesday, May 4. This year’s theme is “May The Fourth Be With You.”

The Fremont Area Big Give is a 24-hour online giving challenge led by the Fremont Area Community Foundation to raise unrestricted dollars for the nonprofits in the Fremont area. It is a day to celebrate the power of philanthropy and support the good work of nonprofits who help make the Fremont area a special place to live, work and thrive.

Even though the event is officially scheduled for May 4, you can make an early donation to one of the participating nonprofits.

To make a donation and find out more information about the participating nonprofits, visit www.fremontareabiggive.org.

