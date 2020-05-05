Fremont Area Big Give thrives despite COVID-19

"I think that the community and our alumni have really stepped up along with parents and young alumni to help spread the word," she said. "I'm just really excited."

All the funds raised from the Big Give will go toward the Bergan Fund, which serves as the annual fund for the school.

The donation drive couldn't have come at a better time for the school, as it currently stands at a financial crossroads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working with St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Monke said the school has implemented a deficit reduction push to raise around $700,000 by November.

If the school doesn't raise the funds, Monke said it may be forced to close the doors of at least one school.

Monke said she hoped the school would raise at least $15,000 by the end of the day. To see the school surpass that goal has been incredible, she said.

"We've had so many amazing people step up and ask how to help," she said. "...It's been really exciting for me to see our alumni come together. Without them, we would not be where we are today for the Big Give."

Outside of the monetary contributions, Diers said she's excited to watch the community come together to celebrate the area nonprofits.

"Everyone loves the camaraderie that we have and our nonprofits are really supportive of each other," she said. "We work together a lot and it's fun to come together and celebrate that."

