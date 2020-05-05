Fremont Area Big Give thrives despite COVID-19

The fourth-annual Fremont Area Big Give began at midnight Tuesday and has brought in more than $260,000 for 65 area nonprofits at the time of publication.
The donation drive is put together annually by the Fremont Area Community Foundation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation opened its early giving period a week early and placed a larger emphasis on online donations for the event.
"We're amazed at how the Fremont area comes together," Executive Director Melissa Diers said. "Especially with the challenges so many of us are facing, it's just a blessing to watch."
Diers said the drive included a large number of traditional donations, which typically range around $10.
"When you stop to think about the amount of people it takes to make that gift is awe-inspiring," she said.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic School has received a significant amount of donations since the donation drive began at midnight. The school has brought in $22,836 and 146 unique donations, both record numbers since the school first began participating in the Big Give in 2017.
Bergan Fund and alumni relations Director Sarah Monke said the support the school has received from the community has been exciting.
"I think that the community and our alumni have really stepped up along with parents and young alumni to help spread the word," she said. "I'm just really excited."
All the funds raised from the Big Give will go toward the Bergan Fund, which serves as the annual fund for the school.
The donation drive couldn't have come at a better time for the school, as it currently stands at a financial crossroads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Working with St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Monke said the school has implemented a deficit reduction push to raise around $700,000 by November.
If the school doesn't raise the funds, Monke said it may be forced to close the doors of at least one school.
Monke said she hoped the school would raise at least $15,000 by the end of the day. To see the school surpass that goal has been incredible, she said.
"We've had so many amazing people step up and ask how to help," she said. "...It's been really exciting for me to see our alumni come together. Without them, we would not be where we are today for the Big Give."
Outside of the monetary contributions, Diers said she's excited to watch the community come together to celebrate the area nonprofits.
"Everyone loves the camaraderie that we have and our nonprofits are really supportive of each other," she said. "We work together a lot and it's fun to come together and celebrate that."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.