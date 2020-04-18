Fremont Area Big Give to open giving period early, focus on online donations

The fourth annual Fremont Area Big Give will open its early giving period a week early on Monday and focus on online donations for this year’s event.
The Big Give is an annual event hosted by the Fremont Area Community Foundation that allows for donations to 65 area nonprofits over a 24-hour period on May 5.
“We were asked early on, ‘Are you going to host the Fremont Area Big Give in light of this pandemic?’” Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers said. “And our response consistently was, ‘Well, if not now, when would be the better time?’ This is when our nonprofits need us.”
The Big Give has raised over $900,000 for dozens of area nonprofits since its creation in 2017. Although the event typically opens a week earlier to allow for early donations, Diers said that period has been extended a week to allow for more time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year for the first time, folks can go in beginning on the 20th, and they can make their gift, and it can get processed in real-time, as opposed to it being in the queue to be executed on the day of,” she said. “So they can shop early and they can shop on the day of, and we hope that they’ll do both.”
Diers said this early period also allows for people to do research on the nonprofits as they raise their profiles.
“We have a lot of first-time donors every year discovering nonprofit organizations in our community, and that’s a wonderful thing,” she said. “And during that 24-hour period, everybody is excited about seeing good work continue and being a part of making it happen.”
In years past, Diers said the Big Give has allowed for donations by visiting area giving stations and mailing checks to enter in the system.
“We are still doing that this year, but out of respect for the COVID-19 social distancing recommendations, we decided not to have any giving stations,” she said. “So we’re encouraging people to really try to do their giving online.”
Those who donate online can do so via credit card or e-check, Diers said.
“They can also mail their checks to the Community Foundation or to their local nonprofits, and we can be sure that those get entered into the Big Give website as well,” she said. “But this year, it’s really more purely social media that’s going to drive the day and enhance awareness of the work of the nonprofits that are participating.”
The Fremont Area Art Association is one of the nonprofits affected by the Big Give, which Interim Director Angie Olson called a “fantastic opportunity.”
“The Fremont Area Community Foundation supports the local nonprofits by allowing us to use this platform free of charge, and so we’re able to raise funds in a pretty simple manner and share our message and all work together,” she said. “So we’re pretty excited to be a part of it.”
Olson said the FAAA is in need of donations for projects like renovations to maintain fire code regulations, which will be funded by the Big Give.
“In our annual budget, we’re already prepared for current things like payroll and things like that, but in the future, our current lack of revenue will affect things going forward in the months to come,” she said. “And of course, right now, we’re still uncertain with how everything will pan out, so that is one way that the Big Give can be helpful at this time.”
With the coronavirus pandemic, Diers said there has never been a more important time to support area nonprofits. During the flood last year, the Big Give saw a record number of 1,856 donations come in, with over $300,000.
“This year, we are all impacted in some way, shape or form by COVID-19, whether it’s through the employees being furloughed and needing to seek unemployment assistance, whether it’s food insecurity for area families,” Diers said. “But in so many ways, it’s our nonprofit community that has to step up to meet those increased demands.”
The minimum amount to donate is $10, which can be made by visiting fremontareabiggive.org.
“Everybody can participate in whatever way they can, and that’s wonderful,” Diers said. “We hope that we just have a lot of folks stepping in to help make the day successful for our nonprofits and the area families that they serve.”
