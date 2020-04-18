Fremont Area Big Give to open giving period early, focus on online donations

Olson said the FAAA is in need of donations for projects like renovations to maintain fire code regulations, which will be funded by the Big Give.

“In our annual budget, we’re already prepared for current things like payroll and things like that, but in the future, our current lack of revenue will affect things going forward in the months to come,” she said. “And of course, right now, we’re still uncertain with how everything will pan out, so that is one way that the Big Give can be helpful at this time.”

With the coronavirus pandemic, Diers said there has never been a more important time to support area nonprofits. During the flood last year, the Big Give saw a record number of 1,856 donations come in, with over $300,000.

“This year, we are all impacted in some way, shape or form by COVID-19, whether it’s through the employees being furloughed and needing to seek unemployment assistance, whether it’s food insecurity for area families,” Diers said. “But in so many ways, it’s our nonprofit community that has to step up to meet those increased demands.”

The minimum amount to donate is $10, which can be made by visiting fremontareabiggive.org.

“Everybody can participate in whatever way they can, and that’s wonderful,” Diers said. “We hope that we just have a lot of folks stepping in to help make the day successful for our nonprofits and the area families that they serve.”