Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Prayer Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and a special pancake feed. The music guest will be Danny Dakin, followed by guest speakers Greg Clements and Roger Maxon of Gideons International.

Swap & Shop, 8 a.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, near Valley. Shoppers should use the 300th Street entrance. Admission will be free for shoppers (regularly $2 per car).

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Adventure Time Easter Party, 10 a.m. to noon, Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. This event is for ages 6 and under. The egg hunt (free) starts promptly at 10:05 a.m. Reservations are required by visiting ruffhousefec.com. The other activities are $8 per child. It includes play for up to hours and participate in a craft, coloring contest and more. One parent may participate with each child for free. Jump socks are required and can be purchased for $3 a pair if needed.

Easter Family Pool Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dillon Family Aquatics Center, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny, go on an Easter egg hunt, guess how many jelly beans are in the jar, participate in family open swim after the activities, and leave with an Easter cupcake. The party is for ages 6 months to 13. The cost is $5 for Fremont Family YMCA members and $10 for non-members.

14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. The egg hunt, which will feature 8,000 treat-filled eggs and prizes, is for infants through sixth grade students. The ringing of the church bell will signal the start of the egg hunt.

Ambient Crystals Co. grand opening, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 517 N. Broad St., Fremont. The new location will offer crystals, yoga and more.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial event, noon, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Clemmons Park, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. If the temperature’s not above 50 degrees at 11 a.m. or in case of inclement weather, it will occur at the Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., downtown Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The club will host the Pheasants Forever banquet at 5 p.m. The meal will be served at 7 p.m.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:30 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The egg hunt is free, but reservations are required by visiting ruffhousefec.com.

Izaak Walton Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. There will be candy and prizes hidden in the eggs. The egg hunt is for ages 1-12.

“Little Women, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for non-Bergan students, and free for Bergan students. Tickets are available in the Bergan High School and Bergan Elementary offices, or by contacting Maggie at Maggie.winterlin@berganknights.org.

Pathfinder Chorus presents “The Rat Pack is Back,” 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Tickets are $15. Attendees are encouraged to order tickets online at pathfinderchorus.org. Tickets also will be available at the door.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Kids Night Out Easter Party, 5:30-9 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Kids Night Out is an event for children 4 and older. An Easter egg glow hunt will be included for each registered participant. Kids will enjoy everything Ruff House has to offer (jump zone, wipeout, battle zone, play zone, and toddler zone). Children also may choose to participate in dodge ball, basketball and playground tag. Dinner will be served. Parents should drop off their child at 5:30 p.m. and pick up their child no later than 9 p.m. The cost is $30. To register, visit ruffhousefec.com.

27th Annual Fremont Bull Riding Classic, 7 p.m., Christensen Field Indoor Arena, Fremont. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Mutton bustin’ registration will begin when the gates open. Mutton bustin’ will start around 6:15 p.m., followed by the full riding at 7 p.m. A dance featuring Whiskey River will follow at 9 p.m. Tickets for ages 13 and older are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Children 12 and younger will be admitted for $1. The ticket includes both the bull riding event and the dance. For those interested in attending only the dance, tickets will be $10 at the door. The event is a fundraiser for improvements to the Christensen Field Complex.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

24th Annual Breakfast & Pancake Feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Malmo Volunteer Fire Department. Pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, coffee and juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Tina Iverson-Meehan Cancer Benefit, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Arlington VFW Club, 218 W. Eagle St., Arlington. The event will include food, a silent auction and 50/50 raffle every hour. There also will be a raffle for a Cummins Oman P2500i Digital Inverter Generator. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 (need not be present to win). Proceeds will help support the family with medical expenses.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 P.M., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The egg hunt is free, but a reservation is required by visiting ruffhousefec.com. Playtime and other activities are not included.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Deer Pointe Elementary groundbreaking ceremony, 4 p.m., south end of Deer Crossing (southwest of Vision Source Optical, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

American Legion Post 20 meeting, 6 p.m., Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.