Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Party in the Park, 9 a.m. to noon, Trinity Early Childhood Center, 250 N. C St., Fremont. The free event is sponsored by the Fremont Family Coalition. It will include food trucks, games and prizes.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Eggstravaganza, 10-11:30 a.m., StoneBridge Fremont, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. There will be bounce houses, face painters, Peter the Juggler, a balloon artist, doughnuts, cotton candy and egg hunts. StoneBridge Kids Ministry will provide the egg-collection bags. The staggered egg hunts will begin at 11 a.m. on the west lawn. The egg hunt for ages 0 to 3 years will begin at 11 a.m. Parents are welcome in the fenced-in area. The egg hunts for ages 4 to 7 years and 8 to 12 years will begin at 11:10 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., respectively. Only kids will be allowed in the fenced-in area for these egg hunts.

Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Timbercrest Park, Yutan. The egg hunt will be sponsored by The Gathering Place.

Knights of Columbus Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m., outside of Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Rd., Fremont. There will be separate areas with plastic eggs filled with candy for four different age groups of kids. All are welcome. Kids should bring their baskets. The Easter Bunny will be onsite for photos and high-fives.

North Bend Fire Department’s 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., North Bend City Park. Free registration begins at 10:40 a.m. at the elementary school parking lot. The age groups will be: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. There will be many prizes and over 1,000 eggs will be hidden. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided following the hunt.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Scribner-Snyder PTA Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. The egg hunt with prizes is for ages 0 to 12. Kids are asked to bring their own baskets. The Easter Bunny also will be stopping by the event.

Wahoo’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Wahoo High School’s football stadium. This year’s hunt will feature a new activity – an adult egg hunt. There will also be separate areas for 2 years and under, 3-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds and 8-10 year olds, with staggered start times. Of the thousands of candy-filled eggs that will be scattered on the turf, there are some that contain tickets for special prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos and hugs. Bring your own basket or sack to gather eggs and arrive early to allow for parking and walking to the football field.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Snyder Firemen’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1 p.m., Snyder Firemen’s Park. If it is too cold or raining, the egg hunt will be moved indoors to the Snyder Firemen’s Ballroom.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.