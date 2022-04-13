Fremont-area calendar of events for April 14-16

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Applebee’s, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Public meeting about the Rawhide Creek Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Plan, 6-8 p.m., North Bend Auditorium, 741 Main St., North Bend. All are welcome to attend and provide comments or questions to the project team. The meeting will be an open house event, no formal presentation will be made, and attendees may drop-in anytime.

Bedtime storytime, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Everyone is invited for stories, songs, dancing and crafts before bed.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast, 7 a.m., Wikert Event Center on the Midland University campus, Fremont. Doors open at 6:30 a.m. Cost is $25 per ticket; $200 for a table of eight. Tickets are available at: fremontne.org or the Fremont Area Chamber, 128 E. Sixth St.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, fremontne.gov.

Rebuilding Together’s 15th Anniversary Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Olson Community Engagement Center, 445 E. First St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Eggstravaganza, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. There will be an egg scavenger hunt and story walk with prizes.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. There will be stories, songs and a craft.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Tween Tech Time, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Tweens must be between fourth and eighth grade to attend. Library staff will pull out several types of tech to play with.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Lenten Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu includes fried fish, spicy fish, baked fish, fries, one choice of dessert, soda or water. Chicken strips will be available for those who don’t like fish. The cost is $15. Carryout meals are available. It is recommended you call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to pick up.

Live music by Class II band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Saturday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. This event is open to the community. There will be egg hunts, bounce houses, a balloon artist, face painters, a juggler, cotton candy, snacks and coffee.

Arlington Community Easter Egg Hunt, Arlington City Park, 410 Elm St., Arlington. Different age groups will participate at different times. The egg hunt for ages 0-4 will begin at 10 a.m., followed by kindergarten through third grade at 10:30 a.m., and fourth through sixth grade at 11 a.m.

North Bend Volunteer Fire Department’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., North Bend City Park.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The egg hunt is free, however, registration is required. One golden egg will be hidden that could contain a birthday party or membership.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Ticolini Circus, 7:30 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. The Ticolini Circus is a family-based show filled with laughter, chills and thrills. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and over. Kids 12 years and under are free (one free kid per paid adult). Extra kid tickets are $5.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

