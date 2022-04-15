Fremont-area calendar of events for April 16-18

Saturday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Eggstravaganza, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. This event is open to the community. There will be egg hunts, bounce houses, a balloon artist, face painters, a juggler, cotton candy, snacks and coffee.

Arlington Community Easter Egg Hunt, Arlington City Park, 410 Elm St., Arlington. Different age groups will participate at different times. The egg hunt for ages 0-4 will begin at 10 a.m., followed by kindergarten through third grade at 10:30 a.m., and fourth through sixth grade at 11 a.m.

North Bend Volunteer Fire Department’s 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 11 a.m., North Bend City Park.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

All-ages Easter Egg Hunt, 12:15 p.m., Ruff House Family Entertainment Center, 2310 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The egg hunt is free, however, registration is required. One golden egg will be hidden that could contain a birthday party or membership.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Ticolini Circus, 7:30 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. The Ticolini Circus is a family-based show filled with laughter, chills and thrills. Tickets may be purchased at the door. Tickets are $20 for ages 13 and over. Kids 12 years and under are free (one free kid per paid adult). Extra kid tickets are $5.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Snyder Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, 1-2 p.m., Snyder Park. The egg hunt is for ages 0-12.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Movie Day, 1 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Disney Pixar’s “Luca” will be shown. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows. Popcorn will be provided.

Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, 1 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. The group will eat from noon to 1 p.m. with the meeting to follow. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend for an hour of technology instruction. Drop in at your convenience; no appointment is necessary.

Planning commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda and is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, fremontne.gov.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. A Community Needs Response Planning session will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda and is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, fremontne.gov.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meal and meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.