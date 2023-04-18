Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Tips for Down-Sizing and Organizing Smaller Spaces,” 2 p.m., Nye Square South Multipurpose Room, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to learn about tips for downsizing and organizing when moving into smaller places. There is no cost to attend.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1 p.m., Nye Square Wellness Center, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. Nye Health physical therapists will be demonstrating methods to get up from a low position when Parkinson’s disease makes that difficult. Deep brain stimulation also will be discussed. Afton Slabaugh, registered nurse, will present a brief overview of what it is and who might be appropriate to consider it.

Nebraska Public Media Town Talk, 1-2 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. This session, led by Nebraska Public Media leadership, will give citizens the chance to discuss their communities. The event is free and open to the public.

PBS KIDS Family Event, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fremont Area United Way, 445 E. First St., Suite 1, Fremont. Children can meet Daniel Tiger and enjoy family-friendly activities. The event is free and open to the public.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Lutheran Family Services Business After Hours, 4-6 p.m., Five-O-Five Brewing Co., 349 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Opening of “Little House on the Prairie (The Musical),” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at midlandu.booktix.com, by sending an email to boxoffice@midlandu.edu or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Young Professionals Trivia Night, 6-9 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. RSVP to Emma at oborny@midlandu.edu.

Live music by Jerry Stingley, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. The cover charge is $3. Everyone is welcome.

“Little House on the Prairie (The Musical),” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at midlandu.booktix.com, by sending an email to boxoffice@midlandu.edu or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.